Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives

By Lauren Robertson
August 16, 2022, 7:02 pm Updated: August 16, 2022, 7:22 pm
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.

A Buckie woman was finally reunited with her long lost Native American relatives after discovering her heritage last year.

Paula Stillie first appeared on ITV’s Long Lost Family after spending her life wondering about her origins before she was adopted as a baby.

After much digging, the show’s team discovered her father, Lawrence, was of Native American descent.

Though he had sadly died, they were able to put her in touch with his family in Montana.

While they just spoke over video chat last year, only nine months later were they able to meet face to face for an emotional reunion.

Long lost family

Mrs Stillie now runs a bed and breakfast in Cullen, lives with her husband Euan and has a 26-year-old son named Kyle.

She talked about how she struggled growing up with a different skin tone to her white adoptive parents and feeling “different”.

Paula Stillie as a baby. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV

In follow-up programme Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?, viewers could watch as she was reunited with her relatives.

The 51-year-old travelled to Montana with her husband and son to meet her uncles and aunts Joe, Mary Louise, Nancy and Richard.

Though there were nerves, happy tears were shed as they were reunited, with Mrs Stillie saying it felt “incredible”.

She added: “Opening the door and seeing them standing there, I just can’t describe the feeling. I’ve waited for this moment for so long.”

Belonging

Unfortunately Mrs Stillie’s uncle Joe was unwell, but the others embraced her immediately and said she “belongs” with the family.

They told her Lawrence – who they called John – did not know he had any children before he died, but assured her he would have reached out had he known.

They were also able to tell her more about her birth father, answer questions and tell her that their family was once part of the Comanche tribe in Oklahoma.

Paula with her son Kyle in Montana. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV

It wasn’t only Mrs Stillie who was well received, but the family she had created for herself too.

Her aunt Nancy exclaimed: “When I saw Kyle for the first time, I saw my brother John, no question.”

The group visited Glacier National Park where Lawrence’s family lived so Mrs Stillie could walk in his footsteps and read a letter she had written to him before meeting more family members for the first time.

The Long Lost Family team also managed to trace Mrs Stillie’s birth mother, but she did not want to make contact with her daughter.

You can watch the Long Lost Family episode featuring Mrs Stillie on the STV Player HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Moray

Sonya Warren was rear-ended when waiting to turn off on the A98.
'You play Russian Roulette inching out onto the road': Buckie councillor involved in a…
0
Temporary traffic lights and cones along with a sign reading "When red light shows wait here"
Amey takes over management of north-east trunk roads from Bear
0
St Giles Shopping Centre on the High Street in Elgin.
'Another sign of town centre dying': Superdrug to close Elgin store at the weekend
1
poundland fire
Poundland fire in Elgin being treated as 'suspicious'
0
Residents of Roseisle have raised serious safety concerns regarding the speed of traffic travelling through the community.
Speeding crackdown to take place in Moray village after residents raise concerns
0
Pictured are 15 members from different teams around the north and north-east standing in front of the oldest Coastguard rescue vehicle in the fleet. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Lifesavers on land and sea: Coastguard celebrates 200 years of saving lives aboard Aberdeen…
0
Benjamin Mearns sexually assaulted a girl at the River Spey near Fochabers
Predator who attacked girl, 14, at river 'won't get the help he needs in…
Speyside Brewery founder Seb Jones will continue as managing director.
Speyside Brewery back in business at bigger premises in Forres after Covid hiatus
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a horror movie blackmailer and a dark day for Skye
Plans to transform a building where a Elgin florist is currently resident into restaurant, canine business and change of use for Baxters Highland Village.
Elgin florist could be transformed into Thai restaurant, new bar for the high street…
0

More from Press and Journal

Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…
Borough Briggs, the home of Elgin City.
Caley Thistle defender joins Elgin City on loan
Ryan Calvert saved the girl from downing. Supplied by Ryan Calvert.
'I did what everyone else would have done': Aberdeen man saves girl, 9, from…
0
The Wingate-Dicks family from Inverness.
New Chas appeal to help families like Inverness couple with son who needs 24/7…
0
Aberdeen Mela will be returning for the first time in three years. Supplied by Aberdeen Mela.
All you need to know about Aberdeen Mela: More than 10,000 to pack city…
0
Darius Campbell Danesh rose to fame on Popstars and Pop Idol. Photo: PA
Former Scottish pop star Darius Campbell Danesh, 41, found dead at US home
0