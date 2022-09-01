30 days work in three months – and that’s an improvement for the Moray dredger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

30 days work in three months – and that’s an improvement for the Moray dredger

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
September 1, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 5:15 pm
Moray Council dredger the Selkie has upped its working days but continues to be plagued by maintenance issues.

Moray Council dredger the Selkie has increased the number of days it has managed to remove sand and silt from harbours.

Between April 1 and June 30 the vessel worked 30 days, an increase of six on the previous three months.

It also managed to remove more material from harbour channels over the same period up from 3,330 to 3,460 tonnes.

But Selkie has lost 20 working days because of unscheduled maintenance caused by a broken hydraulic hose, with a new one having to be ordered from Germany.

That is an increase on the previous quarter’s figure of nine.

The issue is included in papers going before members of the economic development and infrastructure committee later this month.

Selkie maintenance problems

In his report, harbours development and operations manager Stuart Akass said: “There has been an increase in days lost to unplanned maintenance unfortunately which explains the high maintenance day figure.

“The increase in maintenance was due to a ruptured hydraulic hose dating
from construction of the vessel.

“The hose was required to be shipped from Germany via the excavator manufacturer.

“Spares have been ordered to ensure the situation does not repeat.”

Most of the dredger’s work since April has been carried out at Buckie and Burghead, with one day spent at Portknockie.

Selkie is also responsible for keeping channels clear at Hopeman, Findochty and Cullen.

Selkie cam into service in 2016 as a replacing for the Shearwater.

Buckie and Burghead remain the priority areas for dredging.

Other work scheduled includes creating a plan so dredging at Hopeman can be more efficient, work on the beach side of the Cullen basin and dredging the entrance and around the middle jetty at Findochty.

Although no work is needed at Portknockie the entrance and pontoon basin will be monitored.

There is an ongoing problem with trying to recruit crew for the Selkie, which came into service in spring 2016.

It is the only council owned dredger in Scotland and cost £2.5 million to build.

Council dredger Selkie cost £2.5m

Selkie replaced the local authority’s previous vessel the Shearwater.

It was sold 10 years ago following concerns over mounting repair costs, but is still in operation.

