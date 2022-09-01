30 days work in three months – and that’s an improvement for the Moray dredger

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council dredger the Selkie has increased the number of days it has managed to remove sand and silt from harbours.

Between April 1 and June 30 the vessel worked 30 days, an increase of six on the previous three months.

It also managed to remove more material from harbour channels over the same period up from 3,330 to 3,460 tonnes.

But Selkie has lost 20 working days because of unscheduled maintenance caused by a broken hydraulic hose, with a new one having to be ordered from Germany.

That is an increase on the previous quarter’s figure of nine.

The issue is included in papers going before members of the economic development and infrastructure committee later this month.

Selkie maintenance problems

In his report, harbours development and operations manager Stuart Akass said: “There has been an increase in days lost to unplanned maintenance unfortunately which explains the high maintenance day figure.

“The increase in maintenance was due to a ruptured hydraulic hose dating

from construction of the vessel.

“The hose was required to be shipped from Germany via the excavator manufacturer.

“Spares have been ordered to ensure the situation does not repeat.”

Most of the dredger’s work since April has been carried out at Buckie and Burghead, with one day spent at Portknockie.

Selkie is also responsible for keeping channels clear at Hopeman, Findochty and Cullen.

Buckie and Burghead remain the priority areas for dredging.

Other work scheduled includes creating a plan so dredging at Hopeman can be more efficient, work on the beach side of the Cullen basin and dredging the entrance and around the middle jetty at Findochty.

Although no work is needed at Portknockie the entrance and pontoon basin will be monitored.

There is an ongoing problem with trying to recruit crew for the Selkie, which came into service in spring 2016.

It is the only council owned dredger in Scotland and cost £2.5 million to build.

Council dredger Selkie cost £2.5m

Selkie replaced the local authority’s previous vessel the Shearwater.

It was sold 10 years ago following concerns over mounting repair costs, but is still in operation.