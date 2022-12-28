Massive 38% rise in Moray vandalism as Elgin business leader hits out at ‘intimidating youths’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Massive 38% rise in Moray vandalism as Elgin business leader hits out at ‘intimidating youths’

By Cameron Roy
December 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 28, 2022, 8:57 am
There has been a massive 38% spike in vandalism across Moray. Image: Roddie Reid.
There has been a massive 38% spike in vandalism across Moray. Image: Roddie Reid.

An Elgin shop owner believes children “daring each other” is leading to a massive increase in vandalism across the region.

Data from police documents reveal there has been a massive rise in the rate of vandalism in Moray.

The number of publicly reported vandalism incidents has risen to the highest level in at least four years.

And Richard Cumming, who runs Sirology on Batchen Street, believes residents in the town as well as traders now find the problem “intimidating”.

In 2018/2019 there were 432 incidents of reported vandalism in Moray, in 2019/2020 there were 370, in 2020/2021 there were 347, but most recently in 2021/2022 it has risen to 481.

This means there has been a yearly increase of 38% between 2020/21 and 2021/22.

The data comes from management reports on the police’s website.

This rise in Moray is made more shocking after rates of vandalism in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City both fell in the same four-year period.

Over the past several months, businesses in Moray warned they were noticing an increase in vandalism in the area.

‘There seems to be a challenge mentality’

Mr Cumming, a former chairman of the Embrace Elgin business improvement district claimed businesses were “under attack” in the summer.

After seeing these figures, he says his concerns have now been confirmed.

“A lot of people are finding it intimidating with groups of grown youths in Elgin”, he said.

“There seems to be a challenge mentality with some of the youths where they dare each other to escalate situations.”

Director of Elgin gents retail shop Sirology Richard Cumming believes vandalism is a growing issue in the town. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Mr Cumming, 41, has experienced two instances of vandalism at his own shop Sirology on Batchen Street this year.

In one instance, they smashed his hanging flower baskets and in another, they stole his bunting display.

But he said the police took around seven weeks to get back to him, before eventually telling him not much could be done due to lack of evidence.

Mr Cumming believes the statistics may even be higher than is officially reported to the police.

He said he had been on hold for 40 minutes after calling 101, before he eventually gave in and hung up.

Mr Cumming said: “Obviously the police have to prioritise more serious or life-threatening situations over vandalism.

“But I think the low-level vandalism has been allowed to escalate to more serious situations like the Poundland fire in August.”

Police encourage public to report vandalism

Other areas in Moray have also experienced vandalism this year.

In February, a Mortlach Nursery in Dufftown had some of its play equipment and outdoor furniture set on fire and left “irreparable”.

In August, a house and vehicle in Buckie was vandalised resulting in “considerable” repair costs.

As part of the police’s strategy, chief inspector Simon Reid has encouraged the public to report vandalism as soon as they see it.

He said: “‘We work closely with the local authorities and other partner agencies to tackle vandalism and other types of anti-social behaviour.

Chief inspector and local area commander. Simon Reid Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

“This involves not only, proactive patrolling and enforcement but also the development and support of local activities in conjunction with partners across Moray.

“‘Where we trace someone involved in or responsible for an act of vandalism, we will take the appropriate action.

“It is also important to point out that acts of vandalism are not exclusively perpetrated by young people. Adults commit acts of vandalism too.”

He said instead of calling, the public can use the police’s ContactUs e-mail facility to avoid waits.

What is Moray Council doing?

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “Moray Council is aware of the disruptive impact antisocial behaviour and associated issues, such as vandalism, has on a community.

“While we recognise that any rise in crime rates is concerning, it is worth noting that data for 2021/22 is being compared to the previous year, when lockdown restrictions were at their most stringent.

“It should also be noted that the number of complaints do not necessarily correlate with the number of incidents as several complaints can be received about the same incident.”

The council says it continues to work with its partners to identify the cause and culprits of vandalism.

‘We cannot let vandalism spiral out of control’

Scottish Conservative leader and Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “The rise in vandalism in Moray is deeply concerning.

“It is truly shocking that people are wreaking havoc on local businesses and communities, which everyone should take pride in.

“Having met with local officers and the chief inspector for Moray recently this was an issue I raised with the area commander.

“I am aware that this is an ever-increasing problem and we cannot let these incidents of vandalism spiral out of control.

Scottish Conservative leader and Moray MP Douglas Ross has labelled the increase “deeply concerning”.

“Our hardworking officers across Moray are continuing to do their best to clamp down on these incidents but they are doing so with one hand tied behind their back due to SNP cuts.

“SNP ministers must ensure that our local officers have every resource they need to take a zero-tolerance approach to vandalism and reassure people that they can feel safe while living and working in Moray.”

SNP MSP for Moray Richard Lochhead said: “This rise in vandalism will cause concern in our local communities.

“I am seeking more information from Police Scotland on the work being taken to tackle such behaviour.

SNP MSP for Moray Richard Lochhead. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

“Of course, it is important that we see a wider response, with parents, schools and community organisations working in partnership to reverse this spike in vandalism locally.”

