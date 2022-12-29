The 7 restaurant and cafes that opened in Moray in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The 7 restaurant and cafes that opened in Moray in 2022

By Karla Sinclair
December 29, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 30, 2022, 2:37 pm
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger of Catch 79, in Lossiemouth.
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger of Catch 79, in Lossiemouth.

We have seen food and drink businesses appear in various Moray communities over the past 12 months.

Some have become well-known for their mammoth-sized burgers, seafood dishes, and vegan cuisine, while others are popular destinations for those after freshly-brewed coffee and home bakes.

The Press and Journal Food and Drink team has collated a list of the top restaurant and cafe openings in Moray in 2022.

If you reside in or are passing one of the listed venues in the future, we would highly recommend stopping by to try it out for yourself.

Torta

With Torta – Hungarian for cake – opening in April, owner Katie Urquhart hoped to attract as many customers with the views as through her baking.

The coffee shop has room for 22 people and is in a historic building next to the Royal Findhorn Yacht Club – at the centre of the town’s community for nearly 100 years.

Address: Findhorn, Forres, IV36 3YE

Katie Urquhart, far left, and members of the team at Torta. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The Deli Next Door

Opening its doors in June, The Deli Next Door was eagerly welcomed by those living in Elgin.

Based on the High Street, the business is the brainchild of local entrepreneur Faith Houlding who has run her other café Scribbles for 21 years in the area.

The deli is located right next door to Scribbles and is an American-style delicatessen that offers the city a full range of meats, cheeses, and baked goods.

Address: 158 High Street, Elgin IV30 1BD

Faith Houlding holds court in her new shop, The Deli Next Door. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Bootleggers Bar and Grill

The Bootleggers Bothy is known as an impressive outdoor setting. However, the business invested money into its bricks-and-mortar earlier this year after demand proved it was necessary.

Those bricks and mortar were in fact a series of shopping containers that had been refurbished and welded together to form a restaurant.

Bootleggers Bar and Grill specialises in offering a range of fresh dishes focused on what is available locally. Dishes you can expect include lobster, burgers, fresh fish, salads and more.

Address: West Beach Caravan Park, Harbour Street, Hopeman, Elgin IV30 5RU

A range of dishes available at Bootleggers Bar and Grill. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The New Denver

Located in the seaside town of Cullen, The New Denver has been refurbished in a former bakeshop known as the Denver Bakery.

Run by husband and wife Keith and Tara Marshall, the eatery has proved particularly popular since its opening in October, which comes as no surprise to us.

Expect homemade soup of the day served with crusty bread, toasties, burgers, waffles, pastries, cakes, and baked potatoes.

Address: 34 South Castle Street, Cullen, Buckie AB56 4RT

Homemade onion bhaji burger from The New Denver. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The Highland Weigh

The news broke in November that Nairn was welcoming its first-ever zero-waste shop, The Highland Weigh.

While this was fantastic in itself for the community, Amanda MacArthur – who took over the spacious premises in September – also revealed that it would boast a vegetarian coffee shop.

It serves organic, sustainably sourced coffee from Green Bridge Organics in Findhorn, as well as locally produced cakes and bakes and a breakfast and lunch menu.

Address: 3b High Street, Nairn IV12 4AG

Inside The Highland Weigh. Image: Amanda MacArthur.

Catch 79

Formerly known as The Seafood Restaurant & Grill, Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger recently transformed the restaurant on the coastal town’s Clifton Road and renamed it Catch 79.

A series of small bites, starters, main courses, sides, and desserts are available to choose from.

Among them are cinnamon spiced pumpkin bruschetta, grilled halloumi cheese, haggis stuffed turkey roulade, pumpkin ravioli, warm apple strudel, and clootie dumpling.

Address: 79 Clifton Road, Lossiemouth IV31 6DP

Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger of Catch 79, which is among the list of restaurant and cafe openings in Moray in 2022. Image: Jasper Image.

Humble Burger

When Jennifer McEwen and her husband Mike decided to swap their Humble Burger food truck for a permanent residency at Elgin bar Foggies, friends told them they were crazy.

But vindication came almost as soon as the Humble Burger kitchen doors opened, with its first few days being the busiest in the business’ history.

Address: Munro Place, Elgin IV30 4LL

There’s nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

