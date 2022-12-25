Plans for holiday let at distillery near Elgin, permanent lighting at Cullen viaduct and transformation of disused church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Plans for holiday let at distillery near Elgin, permanent lighting at Cullen viaduct and transformation of disused church

By Sean McAngus
December 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Coleburn Distillery near Elgin wants to convert the unused former Pagoda into a tourist let. Image: Design team.
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Moray.

It might be Christmas time, but there’s still plenty to reveal from the planning portal.

Plans have been approved to build a new whisky storage warehouse at Tomintoul. Farmland is to be turned into a community growing space near Forres.

Meanwhile, a church could be converted into a home.

Lighting near the Cullen viaduct could become a permanent fixture.

But first, we look at plans to transform a former pagoda into a tourist let at Coleburn Distillery.

More details on each of these applications are below.

SUBMITTED: Coleburn Distillery near Elgin plans for holiday let

Coleburn Distillery, south of Elgin, wants to convert the unused former pagoda into a tourist let.

It is hoped it would further enhance the offering at the distillery.

Also the brothers Dale and Mark Winchester who own the 19th century distillery, which is near Fogwatt south of Elgin have wanted to create a whisky shop and cafe for more than a decade.

Inside proposed holiday let. Image: Farningham Planning Ltd
Another impression of inside pagoda. Image: Farningham Planning Ltd

The pagoda forms the end of the main distillery building.

The design for the holiday let seeks to be sensitive to external fabric and appearance of the building whilst forming an exciting space.

It is one of the more prominent features of the distillery visible on arrival.

SUBMITTED: Proposed permanent lighting at Cullen viaduct

Cullen viaduct bridge. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Cullen Christmas Lights Group is seeking permission for permanent lighting near the viaduct.

The current temporary lighting attached to the listed structure has been only for specific festivals, holidays and nationally recognised dates such as Christmas, Remembrance Day and St Andrews Day.

The group wants to install eight lamp posts separate from the viaduct at ground level to replace the temporary lighting.

This proposed lighting will illuminate four piers and the underside of arches between them.

SUBMITTED: Church into home

Former Alves Parish Church. Image: Google

A former church could be turned into a four-bedroom property.

The Alves Old Parish Church, between Elgin and Forres, is proposed for a change of use.

This church fell out of regular use in the early 20th century.

This came after a new parish church had been built in 1878.

The church finally closed for use in the early 1930s.

Church boarded up

The church is currently boarded up to protect the structure against vandalism and weather.

The roof has been maintained against water ingress but is in poor condition.

Most of the inside walls, windows and features are damaged.

What is the plans for former church?

Now Billy Wilson wants to transform the church into a single family home.

This new home would include four bedrooms, a movie room, an open plan living/ dining room, a shower room and a study.

Drawing impression of proposed home. Image: Mantilla Home Design
Drawing impression of church proposed to be turned into home. Image: Mantilla Home Design

APPROVED: Forres community growing space

Forres Community Council will transform farmland into a community growing space.

The change of use will take place at part of Chapelton field which has lain fallow for a number of years.

This comes after a tenant farmer of Altyre Estate retired from grazing stock there and growing barley, potatoes and swedes.

Drawing for illustration proposes to show the sort of veg the group are looking to grow.

Now charity Forres Friends of Woods and Fields have acquired stewardship of the land and started to work towards returning it to productive agricultural use.

Plans for the site include a children’s garden, therapeutic gardening, and facilities to enable FFWF members and volunteers to learn about growing their own food, soil ecology, and organic gardening practices.

Work will also include the construction of polytunnel sheds for horticultural use and a compost toilet.

APPROVED: Plans for new whisky storage warehouse

A new whisky storage warehouse will be constructed at the Tomintoul Distillery.

Algo represented Angus Dundee Distillers PLC in the application to build a warehouse on vacant land.

Tomintoul Distillery.

The Tomintoul distillery is located between Ballindalloch and Tomintoul in Speyside.

It produces malt whisky for blends and bottled as single malts.

The distillery was founded in 1964.

SUBMITTED: New recycling building

A new recycling building will be built at Grays Recycling near Fochabers.

The shed will be used for the majority of waste and will mean as waste arrives on site it is tipped instantly.

John Wink Design represented Grays Recycling Service Limited.

Gray Recycling van.

The new shed will accommodate a picking and sorting system which is developed by Kiverco Recycling Plant.

In a planning statement, the firm previously said: “This allows waste material to be removed from possible recyclable materials.

“This is just the same set up as the original system installed in the existing shed in 2005 but bigger and more efficient due to more advanced technology.”

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

Editor's Picks

Most Commented