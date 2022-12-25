Plans for holiday let at distillery near Elgin, permanent lighting at Cullen viaduct and transformation of disused church

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Moray.

It might be Christmas time, but there’s still plenty to reveal from the planning portal.

Plans have been approved to build a new whisky storage warehouse at Tomintoul. Farmland is to be turned into a community growing space near Forres.

Meanwhile, a church could be converted into a home.

Lighting near the Cullen viaduct could become a permanent fixture.

But first, we look at plans to transform a former pagoda into a tourist let at Coleburn Distillery.

More details on each of these applications are below.

SUBMITTED: Coleburn Distillery near Elgin plans for holiday let

Coleburn Distillery, south of Elgin, wants to convert the unused former pagoda into a tourist let.

It is hoped it would further enhance the offering at the distillery.

Also the brothers Dale and Mark Winchester who own the 19th century distillery, which is near Fogwatt south of Elgin have wanted to create a whisky shop and cafe for more than a decade.

The pagoda forms the end of the main distillery building.

The design for the holiday let seeks to be sensitive to external fabric and appearance of the building whilst forming an exciting space.

It is one of the more prominent features of the distillery visible on arrival.

SUBMITTED: Proposed permanent lighting at Cullen viaduct

Cullen Christmas Lights Group is seeking permission for permanent lighting near the viaduct.

The current temporary lighting attached to the listed structure has been only for specific festivals, holidays and nationally recognised dates such as Christmas, Remembrance Day and St Andrews Day.

The group wants to install eight lamp posts separate from the viaduct at ground level to replace the temporary lighting.

This proposed lighting will illuminate four piers and the underside of arches between them.

SUBMITTED: Church into home

A former church could be turned into a four-bedroom property.

The Alves Old Parish Church, between Elgin and Forres, is proposed for a change of use.

This church fell out of regular use in the early 20th century.

This came after a new parish church had been built in 1878.

The church finally closed for use in the early 1930s.

Church boarded up

The church is currently boarded up to protect the structure against vandalism and weather.

The roof has been maintained against water ingress but is in poor condition.

Most of the inside walls, windows and features are damaged.

What is the plans for former church?

Now Billy Wilson wants to transform the church into a single family home.

This new home would include four bedrooms, a movie room, an open plan living/ dining room, a shower room and a study.

APPROVED: Forres community growing space

Forres Community Council will transform farmland into a community growing space.

The change of use will take place at part of Chapelton field which has lain fallow for a number of years.

This comes after a tenant farmer of Altyre Estate retired from grazing stock there and growing barley, potatoes and swedes.

Now charity Forres Friends of Woods and Fields have acquired stewardship of the land and started to work towards returning it to productive agricultural use.

Plans for the site include a children’s garden, therapeutic gardening, and facilities to enable FFWF members and volunteers to learn about growing their own food, soil ecology, and organic gardening practices.

Work will also include the construction of polytunnel sheds for horticultural use and a compost toilet.

APPROVED: Plans for new whisky storage warehouse

A new whisky storage warehouse will be constructed at the Tomintoul Distillery.

Algo represented Angus Dundee Distillers PLC in the application to build a warehouse on vacant land.

The Tomintoul distillery is located between Ballindalloch and Tomintoul in Speyside.

It produces malt whisky for blends and bottled as single malts.

The distillery was founded in 1964.

SUBMITTED: New recycling building

A new recycling building will be built at Grays Recycling near Fochabers.

The shed will be used for the majority of waste and will mean as waste arrives on site it is tipped instantly.

John Wink Design represented Grays Recycling Service Limited.

The new shed will accommodate a picking and sorting system which is developed by Kiverco Recycling Plant.

In a planning statement, the firm previously said: “This allows waste material to be removed from possible recyclable materials.

“This is just the same set up as the original system installed in the existing shed in 2005 but bigger and more efficient due to more advanced technology.”

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk