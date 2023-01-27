NHS Grampian says ‘comprehensive action plan’ established to prevent ambulance waits outside Dr Gray’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS Grampian says ‘comprehensive action plan’ established to prevent ambulance waits outside Dr Gray’s

By Lauren Taylor
January 27, 2023, 6:52 pm
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Moray MP Douglas Ross has welcomed action to investigate long ambulance waits at Dr Gray's in Elgin.

NHS Grampian’s chief executive has said steps have been taken to prevent ambulances queuing up outside Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin in the future.

Douglas Ross wrote to the health board looking for answers after as many as eight ambulances were queued outside the hospital on January 3.

Staff shortages and an increase in patients with respiratory illnesses such as the flu and Covid were blamed for mounting pressure on the health service.

In response to Mr Ross’ concerns, chief executive Caroline Hiscox has stressed a number of measures are being carried out to ensure the factors contributing to flow failure are identified and lessons learned.

dr gray's hospital pipe
Senior staff members are investigating after pictures showed as many as eight ambulances queued outside the Elgin hospital on February 3.

The health board has spoken with staff who were working early in the new year, and analysed the adverse events that were reported at that time.

Patients have been identified who were directly affected by prolonged ambulance care, while a wider action plan has been established by partners including the ambulance service.

The chief executive wrote: “A comprehensive action plan has been established by all partners, including SAS, at a Moray Portfolio and wider NHS Grampian level to address the current challenges we are facing in relation to urgent and unscheduled care demands on all health and care services.

“The impact of agreed actions is being monitored closely.”

‘Lives were literally on the line’

Mr Ross is satisfied the health board recognised the seriousness of the situation and says these are “steps in the right direction”, but that it was “completely unacceptable” that it happened in the first place.

He said: “The response from NHS Grampian at least suggests that the health board has recognised the seriousness of what happened early in the new year and is taking steps in the right direction to solve it.

“However, there needs to be a far greater sense of urgency if we are to avoid scenes like this occurring again for patients and our overwhelmed ambulance crews. It was completely unacceptable that it happened in the first place.

“Lives were literally on the line as a result of our ambulance capacity being pushed to total breaking point. It is welcome that partners are working together to address these huge issues, but that is the least that should have been going on well before the situation hit crisis point.”

The Moray MP stressed the scenes at the beginning of the month were through no fault of the ambulance crews and hospital staff.

He said: “These delays happened through no fault of our dedicated ambulance crews and hospital staff who continue to go above and beyond to support suffering patients.

“Dire workforce planning by the SNP government and a lack of resources are to blame for this truly alarming situation.

“I will continue to fight for answers for patients and staff at Dr Gray’s to ensure the pressure can be eased on our overwhelmed services and ambulance crews going forward.”

