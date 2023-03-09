How Burghead Free Church has bucked the doom and gloom trend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

How Burghead Free Church has bucked the doom and gloom trend

By Sean McAngus
March 9, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 9, 2023, 11:51 am
Burghead Free Church's minister Peter Turnbull. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Burghead Free Church's minister Peter Turnbull. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Burghead Free Church’s minister Peter Turnbull is full of positivity about the church’s future.

While many churches are closing, the Burghead church has gone from strength to strength.

They have an increasing congregation and plans to breathe new life into their hall.

He credits the church’s success to community engagement and the power of God.

Minister Peter Turnbull in the main church. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The rise of Burghead Free Church

In 2015, he left his 900-strong congregation in Sheffield’s Christ Church Fulwood to lead the Burghead church of only 20 members.

The relocation followed several trips to Moray with his wife Morag, who is from Elgin.

Meanwhile, in 2017, the church underwent a £100,000 to help modernise the 19th-century building.

Since then, attendance numbers have grown while other churches are dwindling. Although numbers are small, it is seen as a positive sign.

The Burghead Free Church. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

He told us: “The church we arrived at had a small congregation of around 20 members.

“There has been some growth, with an average Sunday service now getting between 60 and 65 people.

“Meanwhile, there are around 30 people that go to the evening services.

“I think God has been at work here.

“The growth has been down to the power of God and community engagement.

“We have been active in starting groups and events in church and inviting people of different ages to church.

“It is great to see growth against a background of wider decline.”

Importance of adapting to the digital revolution

He says it is vital for churches to adapt to the ever-changing digital climate.

Burghead Free Church live streams its services on Facebook and uploads them on YouTube.

They also use social media to spread God’s word.

Inside the church. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

He said: “The teachings of the Bible and what we believe will never change.

“However, we can be flexible about how we communicate the word.

“We like to do it in a modern way through live streaming, social media and other methods.

“Embracing technology is key in spreading the message.

“The message may be old, but it is still alive.”

“We want to be a church at the heart of the community and with the community in our heart.”

Burghead Free Church hall project

In January, we revealed the church wanted to build an extension and refurbish their church hall and kitchen.

The £300,000 project will preserve the hall for the next generation.

The church has already raised £100,000 largely from the sale of the Burghead
Brethren Hall, which was gifted to them.

The hall is used widely by the church and the community. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
The kitchen area of the hall will be upgraded. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
The hall is part of the church building. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

 

What is the project?

Their church hall badly needs transformation. It is currently damp, inflexible and lacks storage and up-to-date catering facilities.

The renovations will bring new facilities like a church office for staff and volunteers.

Upgraded toilets, a new kitchen and audiovisual equipment are also proposed.

A drawing impression shows the proposed changes at the Burghead Free Church’s hall.

The hall is already widely used by the community and church.

This includes the Blessing Box which is a community food project in partnership with the Burghead and Cummingston Community Council.

He explained: “It is positive, we are upgrading the hall, while other churches are getting rid of buildings.

“This hall is used by all ages, with an afternoon school club, youth club, Sunday School and school groups taking place there.

“Bible study groups, community organisations and the Blessing Box are also based there.

“The hall is old, damp and confusing in layout.

“We want to extend it and make it fit for purpose for the church and community.”

Fundraising challenge

Mr Turnbull and eight church members are running 1000 miles this month between them to raise funds for the hall refurbishment.

Donations can be made here.

[[title]]

[[text]]
