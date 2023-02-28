Moray Council: Alternative budget proposals include more money for Women’s Aid, road safety and food growing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moray Council: Alternative budget proposals include more money for Women’s Aid, road safety and food growing

By Sean McAngus
February 28, 2023, 5:00 pm
Council leader Kathleen Robertson has the vital job of unveiling the Tory administration budget. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Council leader Kathleen Robertson has the vital job of unveiling the Tory administration budget. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

This week, councillors will go to the chamber to vote on the Moray Council budget for 2023 to 2024.

The local authority’s chief financial officer Lorraine Paisey has warned the future for Scottish local authorities is looking “bleak” unless more money is forthcoming from central government.

At the meeting, members will hear the Conservative administration’s budget proposals to tackle the £21.6 million shortfall including a 5% increase on council tax.

The tax increase is expected to generate just under £49.6 million.

Councillors raise concerns over £1.5m overspend on early years provision at Keith
Moray Council headquarters in Elgin.

They also want to use £14.77 million in Covid reserves to balance the books.

Meanwhile, increasing temporary accommodation charges by 27% is also proposed.

Around £28m needs to be found over the next two financial years.

Budgets always drum up debate.

Read about the other parties budget proposals below:

What are SNP’s proposals ?

The Moray SNP group wants to drive forward proposals to tackle fuel poverty and climate change.

These include: 

  • £25,000 grant to Moray Women’s Aid to support staffing levels to cope with a large increase in demand and need for overnight support.
  • £100,000 fuel poverty grant to mitigate current cost-of-living pressures for households. Any difference will be funded by the council’s Covid reserves.
  • Increase community wardens due to increasing neighbour disputes and anti-social behaviour.
  • They want the role of the Local Heat And Energy Efficiency Strategy officer reinstated to ensure capacity is retained within the Climate Change Team to deliver the agreed action plan.
SNP Co-leaders Shona Morrison and Graham Leadbitter. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Greens wants food growing strategy in budget

Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn wants a food growing strategy to be included in the budget.

His proposals:

  • Allocate £500,000 from the Covid reserves to help deliver the food growing strategy and biodiversity projects.
  • Use £50,000 from transformation reserves to commission a team from an external organisation to work with staff across the council to strengthen and improve the council’s working environment.
  • Repurpose savings from the Local Heat And Energy Efficiency Strategy post to fund an officer responsible for food and nature sustainability.
Moray councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Labour’s proposals

Moray Labour has put forward some proposals which include cash to tackle minor concerns in wards.

Here are their proposals:

  • A donation of £5,000 to assist local efforts for the relief of suffering in
    Turkey and Syria.
  • A further donation of £20,000 to Moray Food Plus.
  • Increase budget for road safety matters by £50,000.
  • Reinstatement of the Employee Assistance Programme funding.
  • Establishment of an Education Investment Fund for schools of £500,000 to
    address pressures in schools arising from the impact of Covid.
  • £15,000 for each ward to be spent by elected members for their ward in consultation with each other to address minor works and concerns.
Moray Labour’s John Divers and Sandy Keith.

