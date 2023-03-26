New world champions reveal secret to perfect bowl of Cullen Skink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New world champions reveal secret to perfect bowl of Cullen Skink

Margaret Macrae and Luke Green came top of the class in a heated competition to select the best Cullen skink recipe.

By Denny Andonova
Cullen Skink championship
Luke Green, winner of Cullen skink with a twist, and Margaret Macrae, winner of traditional Cullen skink. Image: JasperImage.

A lot of patience and a little bit of creativity have proven to be the secret to making the most irresistible bowl of Cullen skink.

The Cullen Skink World Championships took place at the seaside spot today, with cooks from all over the UK battling to have their broths take top honours.

It was the first time in three years world-class chefs had the chance to once again go head to head to make the perfect bowl of the beloved creamy soup.

This year’s competition was held at the village’s Seafield Arms Hotel, which took over from its usual venue at the Cullen Bay Hotel.

Image: JasperImage.

In what has become a really souped-up annual battle, the host’s very own head chef Luke Green scooped the prize for Cullen skink with a twist.

The 49-year-old came top of the class in his first attempt at the competition by using a special recipe with fermented garlic and pickled vegetable salsa.

Mr Green’s secret ingredient, however, is his homemade stock from halibut bones, which is left for a day to soak up all of the flavours from the base before it’s served.

Luke Green served a special Cullen skink with a twist. Image: JasperImage.

He said: “I’m not going to lie, everybody in the competition was pretty good so it was a bit of a surprise to win. I’m still in shock.

“It was really good atmosphere, but the best part was just watching everybody cooking. It was interesting to see how different everybody was going about the same dish.”

He added: “I’d really like to see some of the junior chefs to take part next year. I’ve got really good young talent in the kitchen and I think it would be great for them to give it a bash.”

What’s the secret to making the best traditional Cullen skink?

Meanwhile, Margaret Macrae, from the Kyle of Lochalsh, defended her title for the best traditional recipe of Cullen skink.

Mrs Macrae, who runs Buth Bheag’s Fisherman’s Kitchen, made history in 2020 by scooping both trophies for the first time since the launch of the competition in 2012.

She reckons what makes their Cullen skink so delicious is the way they smoke the haddock used for the dish.

Margaret Macrae has been taking part in the championship since 2018. Image: JasperImage.

She said: “We’ve had a good run over the years and we were delighted that we got the award for the traditional one. It was tough competition so it was definitely a surprise.

“We smoke our own fish so we have total control over the flavour and we use beech that gives a really nice sweetness to it. I think that’s what makes a difference.

“I wasn’t surprised we didn’t win the twist, because there were some really delicious dishes this year – they were just really, really good.”

With a joyful giggle she added: “After trying all the recipes for the last two weeks, I’d be quite happy to take a break from it. I’m now looking forward to some steak.”

Cullen Skink World Championship in pictures:

Cullen Skink championship
Jimmy Buchan of Amity Fish, Alistair Fowlie of UHI Moray, Louie Paterson of Cluny Fish and Patricia Seligman, former Dep Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire, judged the soups. Image: JasperImage.
Tables were laid with the ingredients for the perfect Cullen skink. Image: JasperImage.
Eight chefs presented recipes for a traditional Cullen skink. Image: JasperImage.
Cullen Skink championship
Image: JasperImage.
Image: JasperImage.
Image: JasperImage.
Cullen Skink championship
A total of 11 chefs went head to head to scoop the prize for a Cullen skink with a twist. Image: JasperImage.
Cullen skink with a twist. Image: JasperImage.
Cullen Skink championship
Alison Taylor cooking traditional Cullen skink. Image: JasperImage.
Cullen skink with a twist. Image: JasperImage.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Plans to breathe new life into Burghead Free Church's hall have been given the green light. Image: Design team/ Jason Hedges
Burghead Free Church hall transformation, new life for Buckie foot clinic and industrial unit…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a drugs kingpin and a toilet deviant
The Lecht's £520,000 snow factory was installed to guarantee skiing throughout the season. Image: The Lecht
Energy bills make snow machine too expensive for Lecht to keep slopes white to…
Susan Shand is growing frustrated with the waiting game surrounding her move into new home with her teenager daughter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home
Pictures by JASON HEDGES Press & Journal, Food and Drink URN: CR0039238 Restaurant review: The Menu - Bootleggers Bar and Grill Images: Picture: Externals Thursday 03rd October 2022 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The 5 best al fresco dining spots in Elgin and surrounding areas
The distillery plans that would have created seven new jobs aren't happening.
Elgin gin distillery and visitor centre plans stall after 'lack of support'
CR0041820 Kathryn Wylie. Pig killer Janusz Wadzinski is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court today. March 23rd 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Animal ban for farm worker who repeatedly ran over pig with quad bike
Stunning images of the Northern Lights over the Sound of Islay. Images: Billy Stitchell
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
The A96 through Elgin is to be upgraded to appeal as an active travel route. Image: Google Maps.
Pavements to be widened to improve active travel along the A96 to begin in…
Last year’s Battle of the Badges winners, Team Police with Archie Mascots. Image: The Archie Foundation.
Archie Foundation on hunt for mascots ahead of 'biggest' football tournament yet

Most Read

1
Hayden Coulson signs for the Dons. MUST CREDIT Aberdeen FC.
Dons player Hayden Coulson in search for family’s dog after A92 crash near Muchalls
2
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
3
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative’s attacker with baseball bat after ‘rage took over’
5
Martin Heaney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Garage owner abducted and assaulted terrified customer who complained about faulty car
6
Bob Keiller has committed the next two years of his life, unpaid, to the task of regenerating Union Street. Image: Our Union Street
Why Bob Keiller could be the man to bring sparkle back to Union Street…
7
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man, 32, to appear in court following alleged Soul Bar attack in Aberdeen city…
8
Missing Finn Creaney (right) with dad Mark. Image: Creaney family
Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I’ve put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
9
It is understood the disturbance took place near Aberdeen bus station. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Man, 32, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
10
Susan Shand is growing frustrated with the waiting game surrounding her move into new home with her teenager daughter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home

More from Press and Journal

aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter sit seven points clear at the Premier League summit
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Thief stole £25k worth of vehicles in three nights - blaming Covid lockdown
Rena Grant, from Maud, is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Courage on the Catwalk model says life is about making memories after cancer diagnosis
To go with story by Keith Findlay. article for Your Money Picture shows; Gary Walker, managing director of Aberdeen-based Gary Walker Wealth Management. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gary Walker Date; 31/10/2019
Your Money: Give your children a head start this tax year-end
Caley Thistle's Lewis Hyde. Image: SNS
Lewis Hyde hopes Caley Thistle have kick-started play-off charge with win over Partick Thistle
Diane Carmichael is taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Portlethen mum taking 'positive mindset' to the Courage on the Catwalk stage
SNP leadership hopefuls, from left to right, Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes (Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: A new first minister is a chance for a new post-populist era
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face
l-r Stephen McCallion, ZLX founder and chief executive, and Jack Avery, the firm;s new partnership sales manager. Image: Granite PR
ZLX Business Solutions opens office in Aberdeen eyeing future growth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented