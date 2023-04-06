‘If they don’t come to us, then we’ll go to them’: Save our Surgeries group to protest in Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘If they don’t come to us, then we’ll go to them’: Save our Surgeries group to protest in Lossiemouth

Members of the Save our Surgeries group will take their grievances to Moray Coast Medical Practice next week.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Campaigners aiming to have two GP branch surgeries reopened will protest at the Lossiemouth health centre that used to run them.

They say health centre managers are refusing to meet them to discuss ways of reopening the branch centres in Burghead and Hopeman.

The surgeries were closed in March 2020 because of the Covid pandemic.

However they did not reopen when restrictions ended.

Protest

Moray Coast Medical Practice is not prepared to staff the branch surgeries because of concerns for employee safety.

Also, the buildings do not comply with health care standards.

Health and Social Care Moray carried out a consultation on the future of the branch surgeries, which attracted more than 650 responses.

A total of 75% of those taking part said they were against shutting the Burghead and Hopeman centres for good.

And over 80% felt the closures would have a negative impact on communities.

The branch surgery in Burghead. Image: Google

But at a meeting in January, Moray Integration Joint Board (IJB) was asked to close the surgeries permanently.

No decision was taken to reopen them. But the board did agree there should be a focus on providing digital health options in the impacted communities.

Also, that a sustainable transport solution should be developed so patients can get to appointments in Lossiemouth.

But these have yet to come to fruition.

75% want surgeries to reopen

In March the group wrote to the practice seeking a meeting to discuss the Burghead and Hopeman closures.

However campaigners received a reply saying the practice had nothing to add to discussions and the decision was with the IJB.

The group feel no organisation is taking responsibility for the situation as they try to find a way forward.

Save our Surgeries member Liz McKnockiter from Burghead said: “We’re going to the practice on Tuesday to make our feelings known.

Nothing to add to discussions

“We’re not going to be rowdy and we’re not going to impede anyone going to the surgery.

“We have to stand up and be counted and not let this happen.”

The group has secured support from MP Douglas Ross and MSP Richard Lochhead.

‘Frustrating’

It is a three hour round trip for patients in Burghead using public transport to get to Lossiemouth, as they have to change buses in Elgin.

An option to use Moray Council dial-a-bus service is restrictive as transport needs to be booked the day before and can only be used between 10am and 2pm.

Group member Ness Tunggal who lives in Hopeman said: “It’s an utter shambles.

“Stagecoach has said the route is not viable and dial-a-bus is saying there’s not enough demand.

“But the fact is you can’t access it. People call up and are told they can’t do it.”

Three hour round trip to Lossie

“It’s frustrating.

“Scottish Government health policy is all about providing health care close to communities.

“If they (Moray coast practice) don’t want to come to us then we’ll go to them.”

The group is also organising meetings with local councillors to try and further their cause.

A spokesperson for Health and Social Care Moray said they greatly valued discussions held with community members and acknowledge their concerns.

They added the practice had spent time with the community throughout the public engagement and consultation process.

The spokesperson said: “The branch surgeries do not have enough space to accommodate room sizes to meet current health care regulations, and for the modern, multi-disciplinary team working needed in the practices today.

“Patients often had to have a second appointment in Lossiemouth to meet their needs previously. And the practice is keen to provide equitable, sustainable care to all its patients.

Public discussions greatly valued

“Remaining in one building as one team allows for staff to work most effectively for all on any given day.

“Working from one location also supports a community-based approach where housebound patients are seen as a priority, community pharmacies, clinics and groups are supported to extend local services and digital technology can provide convenient additional options for patients.

Working with transport providers

“We are working with transport agencies to improve access to appointments for those who do not have or cannot access a vehicle.

“We are continuing to work with the local community on developing this community-based approach.”

The Moray coast practice has around 10,200 patients.

A £170,000 refurbishment of the Laich Dental Suite at the Lossiemouth centre is proposed to deal with extra patients previously seen in the branch surgeries.

£170k refurbishment

It was estimated it would take £116,000 to upgrade the Burghead premises and £142,000 to fix issues at Hopeman – not including VAT.

The two branch surgeries operated on a part-time basis seeing a combined total of 114 patients a week.

Although people from Burghead and Hopeman can register with the Maryhill practice in Elgin, it is at capacity.

And 37% of patients from the coastal communities are already registered with the Elgin practice.

A bus will leave Burghead at 9.45am on Tuesday travelling through Cummingston and Hopeman and arriving at the practice in Lossiemouth at 10.30am.

