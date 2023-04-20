Is limited parking around Elgin Plainstones a ‘bonkers’ idea?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Creating a car park around the Plainstones in Elgin is being mooted as a potential solution to traffic problems in the town centre.

The idea could involve having a handful of bays on the pedestrianised area of the High Street. The rest of the area would be restricted to vehicles.

It would mean drivers who leave their vehicles out with designated spaces could be fined by Moray Council.

Parking charges in the town have been frozen to allow talks to take place to try and put a stop to illegal parking.

The issues were discussed at Elgin Community Council this week.

Member Graham Jarvis took part in a brainstorming exercise earlier this month with other stakeholders to try and come up with solutions.

But he called the car park idea around the Plainstones “bonkers”.

Mr Jarvis said: “There needs to be some enforcement with the car parking to change people’s behaviour.

“You can’t just change behaviour. There’s a reason they do it.”

He advocated larger fines for offenders to stop inconsiderate drivers.

Members also felt aggrieved that Elgin is the only town in Moray where parking charges are imposed.

Member Richard Dyce said: “It seems to me Elgin is getting picked on.”

Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter said introducing parking charges elsewhere could stop people going into town centres to shop.

It is thought the council takes in £800,000 a year from parking charges.

In January councillors unanimously agreed a freeze on parking charges in Elgin to allow discussions to take place.

In March talks were held between the six Elgin councillors, other senior elected members and local authority officers to address illegal parking in the town.

Last week’s meeting also included representatives from Elgin Community Council, Elgin Bid, the police and other interested parties.

Problems in the town centre include vehicles being left all day in loading bays as well as parking on double yellow lines and pavements.

Refurbishment work at the Poundland shop on the corner of High Street and North Street has exacerbated the situation.

Scaffolding around the building is resulting in traffic being diverted up Batchen Street, which is pedestrianised. And cars are regularly seen parked on that road.

Covid restrictions and a fire in the Poundland building have pushed the completion date back until early next year.

