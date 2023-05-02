More work needed before Lossiemouth to Hopeman active travel route can go forward

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A report on a new footpath and cycle way connecting Lossiemouth and Hopeman has been described as “very negative”.

The project is being brought forward by Lossiemouth Development Trust, and has been under consideration for more than 10 years.

Problems securing land for the route has prompted calls for Moray Council to take on partial or full responsibility for it.

Officers have been in contact with the group and have given advice.

However staffing limitations, maintenance costs and the local authority’s financial position means the project will continue to be lead by the community.

While funding has been secured for the project, there are no up to date costings for it.

The last figure given was around £3.3 million. But that was in 2018 and the price is expected to have increased significantly.

The council received £614,000 from the Scottish Government in the last financial year for other active travel projects.

At a meeting of the economic development and infrastructure committee on Tuesday, local councillor John Cowe called for more help from the authority.

He said the development trust had invested “considerable efforts” in trying to take the route forward.

Mr Cowe added: “We’re not asking the council for any money.”

However no other member of the committee supported his calls.

The council has set out a list of things the trust needs to do for the scheme to go forward.

It includes providing a business case with up to date costings, sources of match funding and a plan for developing the project.

Conformation will also be needed that money will be available to buy land, and how the long term maintenance of the path will be funded.

Forres councillor Paul McBain raised an issue with the report, describing it as “disappointing” and “very negative”.

He said: “I just wish we’d kept our options open.”

However head of environment and commercial services Nicola Moss said officers were “empathetic” to the situation, but adopting the project would “push down” others that were already under consideration.

Members were advised taking on the Hopeman to Lossiemouth route would be “financially reckless”.

Moray Council will need to find more than £20 million in savings over the next two financial years to balance the books.