Moray Keith to Cullen road reopen following reports of jack-knifed lorry The incident occurred on the B9018 south of Lintmill in Moray. By Ross Hempseed May 12 2023, 12.59pm Keith to Cullen road reopen following reports of jack-knifed lorry Police closed off the road for several hours following the incident. A Moray road has reopened after it was closed following reports of a jack-knifed lorry. The B9018 Keith to Cullen road was closed near Lintmill. The lorry was understood to be stuck across both lanes. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had not been deployed to the scene. The road has now reopened to traffic.