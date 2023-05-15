Two youths charged after shrubs and woodland set alight in Forres two nights in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Two youths charged after shrubs and woodland set alight in Forres two nights in a row

Fire crews were called out to Sanquhar Woods two nights in a row.

By Lauren Taylor
Stock image of the Police Scotland logo on the sleeve of a police officer.
Two male youths have been charged following the incident at Sanquhar Woods, Forres. Image: Shutterstock.

Two male youths have been charged in connection with wilful fire-raising at a Forres woodland.

Firefighters were called to Sanquhar Woods in Forres on April 18 and April 19 after shrubs and woodland were set alight.

Officers were made aware of the incidents and following inquiries two male youths have been charged in connection.

They will be reported to the youth justice management unit.

The Forres community policing team is working with schools and partner agencies to educate pupils about the dangers of deliberately setting fires.

Constable Stephanie Bayliss said: “We’ve received a number of reports of wilful fire-raisings in woodland areas recently.

“It should go without saying that deliberately setting fires is dangerous – you have no idea of how they may develop.

“We are working alongside partner agencies and schools to educate pupils to reiterate the dangers of lighting fires.”

Anyone with concerns about criminality in their area is encouraged to contact police on 101.

