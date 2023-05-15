Two youths charged after shrubs and woodland set alight in Forres two nights in a row

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two male youths have been charged in connection with wilful fire-raising at a Forres woodland.

Firefighters were called to Sanquhar Woods in Forres on April 18 and April 19 after shrubs and woodland were set alight.

Officers were made aware of the incidents and following inquiries two male youths have been charged in connection.

They will be reported to the youth justice management unit.

The Forres community policing team is working with schools and partner agencies to educate pupils about the dangers of deliberately setting fires.

Constable Stephanie Bayliss said: “We’ve received a number of reports of wilful fire-raisings in woodland areas recently.

“It should go without saying that deliberately setting fires is dangerous – you have no idea of how they may develop.

“We are working alongside partner agencies and schools to educate pupils to reiterate the dangers of lighting fires.”

Anyone with concerns about criminality in their area is encouraged to contact police on 101.