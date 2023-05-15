Moray Two youths charged after shrubs and woodland set alight in Forres two nights in a row Fire crews were called out to Sanquhar Woods two nights in a row. By Lauren Taylor May 15 2023, 10.07am Share Two youths charged after shrubs and woodland set alight in Forres two nights in a row Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/5729101/two-youths-charged-after-shrubs-and-woodland-set-alight-in-forres-two-nights-in-a-row/ Copy Link 0 comment Two male youths have been charged following the incident at Sanquhar Woods, Forres. Image: Shutterstock. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Two male youths have been charged in connection with wilful fire-raising at a Forres woodland. Firefighters were called to Sanquhar Woods in Forres on April 18 and April 19 after shrubs and woodland were set alight. Officers were made aware of the incidents and following inquiries two male youths have been charged in connection. They will be reported to the youth justice management unit. The Forres community policing team is working with schools and partner agencies to educate pupils about the dangers of deliberately setting fires. Constable Stephanie Bayliss said: “We’ve received a number of reports of wilful fire-raisings in woodland areas recently. “It should go without saying that deliberately setting fires is dangerous – you have no idea of how they may develop. “We are working alongside partner agencies and schools to educate pupils to reiterate the dangers of lighting fires.” Anyone with concerns about criminality in their area is encouraged to contact police on 101. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
