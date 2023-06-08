Cullen skipper’s historic medal on display in town’s heritage centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cullen skipper’s historic medal on display in town’s heritage centre

Joe Mowat was awarded the medal for services to the fishing industry.

By Sean McAngus
Joe Mowat presents his father's Queen Elizabeth coronation medal to Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group president Brenda Wood. Image: Colin Shearer
Joe Mowat presents his father's Queen Elizabeth coronation medal to Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group president Brenda Wood. Image: Colin Shearer

When Joe Mowat received the Queen’s Coronation medal in 1953, it was a proud moment for him and his family.

And now, the local skipper’s gong is on display for all to see at the Cullen Heritage Centre.

Joe headed the fishing vessel BF174 Prolific.

He was a director of the Scottish Fishermen’s Association and the vice-president of the Buckie branch.

Joe Mowat presents his father's Queen Elizabeth coronation medal to Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group president Brenda Wood. Image: Colin Shearer

The fisherman was handed the medal for his services to the fishing industry on June 2 in 1953 when the late Queen was crowned.

Joe, who served in the Royal Navy during the war, died at the young age of 38.

Donate to the Cullen Heritage Centre

Last Friday, Joe Mowat’s son Joe presented Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group with the medal.

It marked 70 years since Elizabeth II’s coronation.

Joe Mowat and his dad.

Mr Mowat said: “Buckie was a very busy and important port back in the 1940s and 50s and he was awarded the medal for his work with the white fish industry.

“I’ve had the medal all these years and I’ve moved around in my banking days so it’s moved around from loft to loft and one day recently I was up in the loft and I saw it.

“I thought ‘This is a shame’ so I got it completely reframed and this is the result.

“To make sure this was passed on I decided to give it to the heritage group. The family were offered the medal but they preferred that it would be here in the heritage centre.”

Joe Mowat presents his father’s Queen Elizabeth coronation medal to Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group president Brenda Wood. Image: Colin Shearer

He added: “He would actually have only worn the medal on the day of the coronation when there was a coronation ball up at the Cullen Bay Hotel.”

The coronation ball attended by the Countess of Seafield, who as part of the proceedings lit a large bonfire at the area which is now Cullen beach car park.

People can see the medal on display at the heritage centre.

When did the Cullen heritage centre open?

Banffshire Lord Lieutenant Andy Simpson cuts the ribbon to officially open the Cullen Heritage Centre with Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group member Brenda Wood.

Last September, Cullen Heritage Centre officially opened after the the old town hall was rescued from closure three years ago.

The space in the Memorial Hall on the ground floor is dedicated to showcasing the rich history from along the Moray Coast.

Click here to find out more about the centre.

