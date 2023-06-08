Cullen skipper’s historic medal on display in town’s heritage centre

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Joe Mowat received the Queen’s Coronation medal in 1953, it was a proud moment for him and his family.

And now, the local skipper’s gong is on display for all to see at the Cullen Heritage Centre.

Joe headed the fishing vessel BF174 Prolific.

He was a director of the Scottish Fishermen’s Association and the vice-president of the Buckie branch.

The fisherman was handed the medal for his services to the fishing industry on June 2 in 1953 when the late Queen was crowned.

Joe, who served in the Royal Navy during the war, died at the young age of 38.

Last Friday, Joe Mowat’s son Joe presented Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group with the medal.

It marked 70 years since Elizabeth II’s coronation.

Mr Mowat said: “Buckie was a very busy and important port back in the 1940s and 50s and he was awarded the medal for his work with the white fish industry.

“I’ve had the medal all these years and I’ve moved around in my banking days so it’s moved around from loft to loft and one day recently I was up in the loft and I saw it.

“I thought ‘This is a shame’ so I got it completely reframed and this is the result.

“To make sure this was passed on I decided to give it to the heritage group. The family were offered the medal but they preferred that it would be here in the heritage centre.”

He added: “He would actually have only worn the medal on the day of the coronation when there was a coronation ball up at the Cullen Bay Hotel.”

The coronation ball attended by the Countess of Seafield, who as part of the proceedings lit a large bonfire at the area which is now Cullen beach car park.

People can see the medal on display at the heritage centre.

When did the Cullen heritage centre open?

Last September, Cullen Heritage Centre officially opened after the the old town hall was rescued from closure three years ago.

The space in the Memorial Hall on the ground floor is dedicated to showcasing the rich history from along the Moray Coast.

