Gig at Elgin Town Hall delivers cash boost for inclusive drama group

The cash boost will help the Out of Darkness Theatre Company with future costs.

By Sean McAngus
MacTa performing in Elgin Town Hall.
MacTa performing in Elgin Town Hall.

Local musicians have raised £1,100 for a Moray drama group through a concert at Elgin Town Hall.

Since 1992, Elgin’s Out of Darkness Theatre Company has created and performed an inclusive and engaging programme of theatre and training.

The company call the former headquarters of Elgin’s flood alleviation scheme at the Wards their home.

During Covid, the theatre company released 1,200 copies of their festive panto on DVD.

It was a big success in the community.

Concert raised money

Last month, a gig took part at the town hall featuring an array of local musical talent.

The likes of the MacTa, The Fragz, Tom Morris and Elgin’s newest band Cecilia performed in aid of the group.

Earlier this year, MacTa and The Fragz also performed at the MacMoray Festival which attracted thousands of revellers.

The gig has handed the Out of Darkness Theatre Company a cash boost.

MacTa performing at the concert.

Grateful for the support

The theatre group’s business manager Mark Sellars has praised the support and is grateful for any help.

Mr Sellars said: “It was a brilliant night.

“We delivered around 70 sessions per week.

“The musicians giving us all the money raised through the concert is much appreciated.

MacTa presenting the Elgin’s Out of Darkness Theatre Company with the cheque.

How will the money help the Out of Darkness Theatre Company?

He added: “Any support is really needed as bills increase.

“This fantastic amount will be used towards our future productions and upgrading our existing equipment.

“This would benefit our members learning experience going forward to develop their key interpersonal skills to build confidence and resilience through performance.

“We want to continue to provide these sessions going forward.”

Out of Darkness Theatre Company and MacTa.

