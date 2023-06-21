‘We are a compassionate community’: Elgin asylum seekers event to provide information about support being offered

An open forum meeting is being held in Elgin about support being offered to asylum seekers arriving in the town.

The Eight Acres hotel is currently being used by the Home Office to provide accommodation for people awaiting the outcome of asylum applications.

Now Moray Council has confirmed Elgin Community Council is hosting an information event for residents to learn more about what support is being provided.

It comes amidst heightened feelings about refugees and asylum seekers in Elgin following a public demonstration at the weekend.

Hundreds of campaigners waving banners and flags saying “refugees welcome” packed the town centre in response to a demonstration from an anti-immigration far-right group.

However, the demonstrators welcoming refugees far outnumbered the others with only about seven people protesting the housing of asylum seekers in hotels.

A 17-year-old man was arrested by police at the event and was later issued with a warning.

What will the Elgin asylum seekers event be about?

Moray Council’s asylum, refugee and resettlement team will be at the event to explain more about the role they have with those being housed in the Eight Acres.

The staff have no role in providing day-to-day support for those in the hotel, all of which is managed by the UK Government’s contractor Mears.

However, local authority teams do work closely with them, charities and the wider community to offer assistance and support to those staying the hotel.

Elgin Community Council chairman Alastair Kennedy said: “We as a community are known for our compassion and support to those in need.

“We appreciate residents may have questions about the arrival in Moray of asylum seekers fleeing conflict and this is an opportunity to help people understand what is happening and how they may be able to get involved in helping individuals integrate into our community.”

The event will be held at Elgin Town Hall on Tuesday, June 27 at 7pm. Following a presentation, there will be an open question and answer session.