Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen winger Marley Watkins signs for Kilmarnock

The 32-year-old will be reunited with former Dons manager Derek McInnes at Rugby Park.

By Danny Law
Kilmarnock's Ben Chrisene and Marley Watkins in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Kilmarnock's Ben Chrisene and Marley Watkins in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Former Aberdeen winger Marley Watkins has joined Kilmarnock on a one-year deal.

The Wales international will be reunited with former Dons manager Derek McInnes at Rugby Park.

Watkins, who scored for Caley Thistle in their 2-1 Scottish Cup final win against Falkirk in 2015, was released by Aberdeen at the end of last season.

He scored six goals in 65 appearances for the Dons, having initially spent time on loan from Bristol City before moving to Pittodrie in 2020 before making the permanent move in 2021.

A statement from Kilmarnock read: “Kilmarnock FC are pleased to announce the signing of experienced forward Marley Watkins, who has joined the club on a one-year deal.

“Watkins has previously enjoyed spells on both sides of the border, impressing with Inverness Caledonian Thistle before going on to represent the likes of Barnsley, Norwich City and Bristol City.

“The 32-year-old Wales international will now reunite with Derek McInnes, having been signed by the manager in his time at Aberdeen.

“Everyone at the club would like to wish Marley a warm welcome to Ayrshire.”

More from Aberdeen FC

