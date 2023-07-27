Scrap metal thieves forced to leave van door behind during incident at Keith windfarm

Two male thieves who stole scrap metal from a Moray windfarm were forced to leave a van door behind when they were interrupted.

Two locations in Keith were hit by thieves using a white Ford Transit style van stealing copper wire and scrap metal this month.

At 8pm on Friday July 14 two male suspects stole copper wire and scrap metal from the Blackhillock substation in Keith.

Nine days later, at around 3.10pm on Sunday, July 23, another attempt to steal copper wire was made at the Moray West substation site.

However, this time the two males involved were interrupted.

As they made to get away, one of the van doors came off and was driven towards the A96 leaving it behind.

Police are now appealing for information on the incident and asking if anyone has spotted a white Ford Transit style van being driven without a door.

Anyone who may be able to help can contact police on 101 or using the contact form on their website.

Information can also be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 and using the reference PS-20230723-2042.