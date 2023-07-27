Scrap metal thieves forced to leave van door behind during incident at Keith windfarm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Scrap metal thieves forced to leave van door behind during incident at Keith windfarm

As the thieves made to get away, one of the van doors came off and was left behind.

By Lottie Hood
A picture of the back of a police office with a bright yellow jacket on with the word Police on it.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen a van with only one door to get in contact.

Two male thieves who stole scrap metal from a Moray windfarm were forced to leave a van door behind when they were interrupted.

Two locations in Keith were hit by thieves using a white Ford Transit style van stealing copper wire and scrap metal this month.

At 8pm on Friday July 14 two male suspects stole copper wire and scrap metal from the Blackhillock substation in Keith.

Nine days later, at around 3.10pm on Sunday, July 23, another attempt to steal copper wire was made at the Moray West substation site.

However, this time the two males involved were interrupted.

As they made to get away, one of the van doors came off and was driven towards the A96 leaving it behind.

Police are now appealing for information on the incident and asking if anyone has spotted a white Ford Transit style van being driven without a door.

Anyone who may be able to help can contact police on 101 or using the contact form on their website.

Information can also be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 and using the reference PS-20230723-2042.

More from Moray

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a van with only one door to get in contact.
Moray Council leader to stand in general election as Douglas Ross leaves Westminster
Police are asking anyone who may have seen a van with only one door to get in contact.
Parent representative expected to join Moray's additional support needs group
Police are asking anyone who may have seen a van with only one door to get in contact.
Moray duo drive five days to Kyiv to reunite homesick Ukrainian family
Cloddach Bridge towering over River Lossie in Moray.
Future of Cloddach Bridge to be assessed in feasibility study
Police are asking anyone who may have seen a van with only one door to get in contact.
Findhorn Foundation reveals current model 'no longer financially viable' with staff at risk of…
Police are asking anyone who may have seen a van with only one door to get in contact.
Investment in the community pays off as Elgin craft beer bar marks five years…
Police are asking anyone who may have seen a van with only one door to get in contact.
New Elgin parents urged to know warning signs after firefighters tackle nearly 40 deliberate…
Students reading in school
Covid Remembrance project aims to reflect on pandemic in Moray
Police are asking anyone who may have seen a van with only one door to get in contact.
Tug o' war competition getting ready to pull in the crowds to Elgin
The pup's body was brought to a local vet in Buckie. Image: Scottish SPCA.
Five-year ban for Buckie dog owner after malnourished puppy dies