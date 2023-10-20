First slice of Elgin’s £20m rejuvenation cash expected in summer 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

First slice of Elgin’s £20m rejuvenation cash expected in summer 2024

The money is part of £1.1 billion announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to improve 55 "run-down" towns across England, Wales and Scotland.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Moray Council could get the first slice of a £20m pot to regenerate Elgin in summer next year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council could get the first slice of a £20m pot to regenerate Elgin in summer next year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council is expecting the first instalment of a £20 million pot to improve Elgin in summer next year.

The money is part of £1.1 billion announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to improve 55 towns across England, Wales and Scotland.

The Long-Term Plans for Towns cash will help breathe new life into high streets through regeneration schemes and improving public safety.

But first a board will have to be established to deliver projects over a 10 year period.

£20m for Elgin

Work already done on a town centre master plan and a failed bid to the second round of the Levelling Up Fund, will help provide a backbone for ways the money can be spent.

Councillors are expected to give the go-ahead to progress the scheme at a meeting next week.

They are also asked to agree for talks to take place between council officers and representatives from six other Scottish towns receiving funding.

Aerial view of St Giles' Church looking across Elgin High Street and rest of town.
Elgin will benefit from £20m over the next 10 years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Officers will also liaise with the UK and Scottish governments on taking the project forward.

And clarification will be sought on exactly what the fund can be spent on.

But if groundwork is completed the first £2 million payment should be made to the local authority in about nine months.

While some work will be carried out by council officers, more staff are likely to be recruited.

Project board needed

Jobs include an overall programme manager as well as officer to take charge of transport projects.

There are also expected to be several part-time jobs created to cover communication, procurement and audit roles.

In his report planning and development manager Gary Templeton said: “The plan requires the council to set up a town board and prepare a town plan to deliver the £20 million.

People relaxing by the pond in Cooper Park.
Cooper Park in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The Elgin City Centre Master Plan and work to develop the Levelling Up Fund
round two bid and address subsequent feedback, would provide a strong
platform for progressing the governance arrangements required.”

Elgin is one of seven towns in Scotland that will receive £20 million over the next 10 years.

The others are Greenock, Irvine, Kilmarnock, Coatbridge, Clydebank and Dumfries.

Bringing old town centre buildings back into use and upgrading Cooper Park are part of the Elgin master plan.

The meeting of the full council will take place on Wednesday.

The Future of Elgin

For more Elgin news and updates join our local Facebook group.

More from Moray

RAF Lossiemouth will host aircraft from several countries as part of Exercise Joint Warrior. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Why military planes will be flying over Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Moray next week
Conveyer belt of rubbish with work crews behind.
The 3 reasons why Moray homes are the best at recycling in Scotland
Elgin Cemetery
Feedback sought on new cemetery for Elgin and Buckie housing development
Nevillie McPhee who admitted to attacking her neighbour in Garmouth
Garmouth nightmare neighbour admits unprovoked attack on woman next door
Krispy Kreme has spoken out after calls for a new store in the Elgin town centre.
Krispy Kreme: Could Elgin get its own Krispy Kreme store in 2024?
wind turbine
Concerns Moray wind farm could impact water supplies
Alex Duguid, centre, with high school pupils. The image was captured as part of The P&J's Pearl Murray Youth Project for Guide Dogs.
275 years of The P&J supporting communities in the north and north-east
Elgin Sheriff court
Buckie woman admits assaulting ex-partner with a wooden brush
Close-up locator outside Skills Development Scotland building in Elgin.
Prominent Elgin High Street unit goes on the market as Skills Development Scotland moves…
Skateboarder on ramp in Grant Park with crowd watching on.
Forres skate park campaigners fear dream could be delayed for years as secondary school…

Conversation