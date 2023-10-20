First slice of Elgin’s £20m rejuvenation cash expected in summer 2024

Moray Council is expecting the first instalment of a £20 million pot to improve Elgin in summer next year.

The money is part of £1.1 billion announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to improve 55 towns across England, Wales and Scotland.

The Long-Term Plans for Towns cash will help breathe new life into high streets through regeneration schemes and improving public safety.

But first a board will have to be established to deliver projects over a 10 year period.

£20m for Elgin

Work already done on a town centre master plan and a failed bid to the second round of the Levelling Up Fund, will help provide a backbone for ways the money can be spent.

Councillors are expected to give the go-ahead to progress the scheme at a meeting next week.

They are also asked to agree for talks to take place between council officers and representatives from six other Scottish towns receiving funding.

Officers will also liaise with the UK and Scottish governments on taking the project forward.

And clarification will be sought on exactly what the fund can be spent on.

But if groundwork is completed the first £2 million payment should be made to the local authority in about nine months.

While some work will be carried out by council officers, more staff are likely to be recruited.

Project board needed

Jobs include an overall programme manager as well as officer to take charge of transport projects.

There are also expected to be several part-time jobs created to cover communication, procurement and audit roles.

In his report planning and development manager Gary Templeton said: “The plan requires the council to set up a town board and prepare a town plan to deliver the £20 million.

“The Elgin City Centre Master Plan and work to develop the Levelling Up Fund

round two bid and address subsequent feedback, would provide a strong

platform for progressing the governance arrangements required.”

Elgin is one of seven towns in Scotland that will receive £20 million over the next 10 years.

The others are Greenock, Irvine, Kilmarnock, Coatbridge, Clydebank and Dumfries.

Bringing old town centre buildings back into use and upgrading Cooper Park are part of the Elgin master plan.

The meeting of the full council will take place on Wednesday.

