Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson after latest ban: I need to change how I approach referees

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson accepts he needs to change how he approaches referees after being handed a second touchline ban in quick succession.

Ferguson was shown a red card during the dying stages of Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat away to Airdrie after he challenged referee Scott Lambie.

It came less than a month after Ferguson was dismissed during Inverness’ 4-1 victory over Queen’s Park at Hampden Park.

Ferguson, who will now serve another one-match ban from the technical area, insists he must be mindful of his conduct in order to avoid any further punishment.

He said: “I do personally think it was harsh – but I would say that. I will always defend my corner.

“I was surprised, but I think the rules are if you go on to the pitch and confront the referee it is a straight red.

“It was talked about at the start of the season. I obviously didn’t know that, I thought it would be a yellow.

“I went in to speak to the referee after the match. We were very civil.

“He explained the whole situation to me and I apologised. We move on.

“I think I have to change my approach to be honest. I can’t really be getting suspended and put in the stand. It has happened to me twice in six games.

“I have to think about myself and how I am speaking to referees.

“I think I am getting a one-game suspension and I will serve that suspension. I will not appeal. Hopefully it will not happen again.”

Caley Jags boss says communication an issue from the stand

Ferguson served his previous touchline ban in a 2-1 defeat away to Morton last month.

The Caley Jags boss admits the communication issues are far from ideal as he prepares to take his side to Ayr United on Championship duty this weekend.

He added: “There is absolutely no communication at all with the bench – I’m not sure if you are allowed to.

“It was quite difficult for me at the Morton game particularly – you’ve got to leave the dressing room, you can’t go in at half-time and you can’t go in after the game. It’s difficult to make substitutions, and things like that. It’s not easy.

“I’m surprised with how hastily I have been sent to the stand, but if the rules are the rules, I have to learn them and educate myself on that.”

Introduction of fourth official could help Championship games

Ferguson, who replaced Billy Dodds in charge at Caledonian Stadium in September, insists he has no fundamental issue with the standard of refereeing in the Scottish second-tier.

However, he believes much of the touchline heat could be removed by the introduction of fourth officials at Championship fixtures, adding: “It’s not easy for referees.

“When I first came in I was surprised there wasn’t a fourth official at this level.

“It’s a really tough job. When you’ve got somebody like me barking at them up and down the touchline, it can’t be easy for them.

“I would only say, if it was possible, a fourth official would certainly help them to control the technical area and give them another pair of eyes. That’s the only thing I would say.

“Refereeing is a tough job.

“I’ve got no problem. I’m going to fight my corner with decisions. I think a lot have gone against us, but I think every manager would say the same.”