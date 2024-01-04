Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson after latest ban: I need to change how I approach referees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson after latest ban: I need to change how I approach referees

Ferguson has been hit with a second touchline ban in quick succession after being sent off in the dying stages of the 2-0 loss to Airdrie.

By Andy Skinner
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson urges his side on at Airdrie. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson accepts he needs to change how he approaches referees after being handed a second touchline ban in quick succession.

Ferguson was shown a red card during the dying stages of Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat away to Airdrie after he challenged referee Scott Lambie.

It came less than a month after Ferguson was dismissed during Inverness’ 4-1 victory over Queen’s Park at Hampden Park.

Duncan Ferguson was sent to the stand in Caley Thistle’s match against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

Ferguson, who will now serve another one-match ban from the technical area, insists he must be mindful of his conduct in order to avoid any further punishment.

He said: “I do personally think it was harsh – but I would say that. I will always defend my corner.

“I was surprised, but I think the rules are if you go on to the pitch and confront the referee it is a straight red.

“It was talked about at the start of the season. I obviously didn’t know that, I thought it would be a yellow.

“I went in to speak to the referee after the match. We were very civil.

“He explained the whole situation to me and I apologised. We move on.

“I think I have to change my approach to be honest. I can’t really be getting suspended and put in the stand. It has happened to me twice in six games.

“I have to think about myself and how I am speaking to referees.

“I think I am getting a one-game suspension and I will serve that suspension. I will not appeal. Hopefully it will not happen again.”

Caley Jags boss says communication an issue from the stand

Ferguson served his previous touchline ban in a 2-1 defeat away to Morton last month.

The Caley Jags boss admits the communication issues are far from ideal as he prepares to take his side to Ayr United on Championship duty this weekend.

Duncan Ferguson in the stand during Inverness’ victory over Queen’s Park at Hampden Park. Image: SNS.

He added: “There is absolutely no communication at all with the bench – I’m not sure if you are allowed to.

“It was quite difficult for me at the Morton game particularly – you’ve got to leave the dressing room, you can’t go in at half-time and you can’t go in after the game. It’s difficult to make substitutions, and things like that. It’s not easy.

“I’m surprised with how hastily I have been sent to the stand, but if the rules are the rules, I have to learn them and educate myself on that.”

Introduction of fourth official could help Championship games

Ferguson, who replaced Billy Dodds in charge at Caledonian Stadium in September, insists he has no fundamental issue with the standard of refereeing in the Scottish second-tier.

However, he believes much of the touchline heat could be removed by the introduction of fourth officials at Championship fixtures, adding: “It’s not easy for referees.

“When I first came in I was surprised there wasn’t a fourth official at this level.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson is told off by referee Craig Napier. Image: SNS.

“It’s a really tough job. When you’ve got somebody like me barking at them up and down the touchline, it can’t be easy for them.

“I would only say, if it was possible, a fourth official would certainly help them to control the technical area and give them another pair of eyes. That’s the only thing I would say.

“Refereeing is a tough job.

“I’ve got no problem. I’m going to fight my corner with decisions. I think a lot have gone against us, but I think every manager would say the same.”

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women striker Betty Ross in action.
Caley Thistle Women forward Betty Ross raring for pinch-me Scottish Cup moment against Rangers
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Paul Chalk: Duncan Ferguson not one to sugar-coat things - and will know he…
Inverness midfielder Charlie Gilmour challenges Airdrie's Kanayo Megwa.
Charlie Gilmour aims to lift Caley Thistle fans
Caley Thistle Women's SWF Championship squad.
Karen Mason urges Caley Thistle Women to embrace 'David v Goliath' Scottish Cup tie…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson frustrated after being sent off for the second time this season in…
Airdrie's Nikolay Todorov celebrates after scoring.
Caley Thistle suffer 2-0 defeat against Airdrieonians with former Inverness striker Nikolay Todorov on…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Nikola Ujdur.
Nikola Ujdur relishes dual roles as Caley Thistle target victory at Airdrie
Inverness' Charlie Gilmour has a shot on target against Greenock Morton. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Interesting month lies ahead as Duncan Ferguson aims to bolster…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle attacker David Wotherspoon.
Caley Thistle face fight with rivals to keep star man David Wotherspoon
ICT's Cameron Harper and Morton's Tyler French Image: Paul Phelan/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson rues Caley Thistle's blank attack but is happy to take point against…

Conversation