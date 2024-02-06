Common Good Fund could pay police to deal with illegal parking in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Common Good Fund could pay police to deal with illegal parking in Elgin

Up to £10,000 could go towards extra officer time to deal with issues in the town centre over a six-month period.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Multiple vans parked on Elgin High Street on Plainstones.
Up to £10k could come from Elgin Common Good fund to pay police to deal with illegal parking in the town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin Common Good could pay for police to control illegal parking in Elgin town centre.

Up to £10,000 may go towards extra officer time to deal with the issue over a six-month period.

That money will get about 25 hours of officer time a month, at a rate of about £66 an hour.

The move came during discussions on enforcement and pavement parking at Moray Council economic development and infrastructure committee on Tuesday.

Elgin parking woes

Councillor Sandy Keith said he and the five other members for Elgin agreed money could be used to cover initial costs.

And a new town centre board may want to take on the issue when it begins work in April.

The board is responsible for spending £20 million UK government Levelling Up Fund cash earmarked for the town.

Mr Keith said he is not “mandating” the board to deal with illegal parking, but it might be something they wanted to take forward.

Batchen Street in Elgin.
Batchen Street in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter felt it would be an “early win” for them.

He highlighted a recent incident when a car parked on Batchen Street was seen rolling downhill towards the High Street.

Mr Leadbitter felt it was only good fortune no one was injured.

He added: “People parking outside the tanning salon forces other traffic past them.

“So there’s vehicles travelling two foot from the door of a licensed premises.

Public safety

“It’s unacceptable in terms of safety.”

However legal services manager Aileen Scott said while there is a “fair footfall” at the tanning salon it was unfair so single it out.

She added parking in Batchen Street was a problem from “the bottom to the top” with people parking at all businesses there.

Elgin North councillor Amber Dunbar felt it was time for a “concrete solution” to the issue.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter
Elgin north councillor Graham Leadbitter. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

There have been considerable problems with parking in the town centre for years.

It is especially bad on Batchen Street and the Plainstones area, which are both pedestrianised.

And the issue has been exacerbated by scaffolding around the Poundland building, closing North Street from its junction with High Street to Alexandra Road.

As a result traffic is diverted currently diverted up Batchen Street.

Work on the store is expected to finish in the next few months.

25 hours a month

Also rise and fall bollards will be installed to restrict access to the pedestrianised area of High Street and Batchen Street.

A report looking at funding options for additional police officer time will come before full council in March.

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

