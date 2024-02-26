Major search operation to trace missing Moray woman

A major search has been launched to trace a young woman reported missing from the Moray area.

Nicole Mitchell, 26, was last seen in Mulben, near Keith, on the evening of Friday, February 23.

She is described as white, of slim build with long auburn/red hair. She may also be wearing glasses.

Coastguard rescue teams assisted police in the search for Nicole last night.

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “We received a call from Police Scotland at 9:10pm last night regarding a missing person in the Elgin area.

“We sent three rescue teams and a Coastguard helicopter. We stood down at 2:15am.”

Inspector Andy Meikleham, of Forres Police Office, said: “We’re concerned for Nicole’s welfare and it’s important we trace her as quickly as possible to ensure she’s safe and well.

“I’d ask anyone with information on Nicole’s whereabouts or anyone who thinks they may have seen her since Friday to get in touch.

“Nicole, if you see this, please make contact with police.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1711 of 25 February, 2024.