Major search operation to trace missing Moray woman

Three Coastguard rescue teams and a helicopter took part in the search for Nicole Mitchell, 26, in the Elgin area, last night.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Image supplied by police shows Nicole Mitchell, who was last seen on Friday evening. Image: Police Scotland.
Nicole Mitchell was last seen on Friday evening. Image: Police Scotland.

A major search has been launched to trace a young woman reported missing from the Moray area.

Nicole Mitchell, 26, was last seen in Mulben, near Keith, on the evening of Friday, February 23.

She is described as white, of slim build with long auburn/red hair. She may also be wearing glasses.

Coastguard rescue teams assisted police in the search for Nicole last night.

To go with story by Alberto Molina. missing person Picture shows; missing woman nicole. keith area. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 26/02/2024

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “We received a call from Police Scotland at 9:10pm last night regarding a missing person in the Elgin area.

“We sent three rescue teams and a Coastguard helicopter. We stood down at 2:15am.”

Inspector Andy Meikleham, of Forres Police Office, said: “We’re concerned for Nicole’s welfare and it’s important we trace her as quickly as possible to ensure she’s safe and well.

“I’d ask anyone with information on Nicole’s whereabouts or anyone who thinks they may have seen her since Friday to get in touch.

“Nicole, if you see this, please make contact with police.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1711 of 25 February, 2024.

