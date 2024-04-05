Gone but not forgotten: Five Elgin pubs that you miss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gone but not forgotten: Five Elgin pubs that you miss

Did your favourite make the cut?

By Sean McAngus
old pubs in Elgin that are now closed
The pub landscape has changed over the years in Elgin. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media.

The landscape of pubs in Elgin has changed a lot over the years.

Across Scotland’s town and city centres, franchises like Weatherspoon and Greene King have made their mark.

In Elgin, they have lost the likes of the Newmarket.

Sometimes, it is nice to reminisce.

On social media, we asked you which closed Elgin pubs you miss the most.

The question attracted 148 responses – which ones sprang to mind?

This list contains five Elgin pubs that aren’t trading anymore guaranteed to bring back memories for people.

And in some cases, you’ll get an update on what’s happening with the buildings that used to house them.

Elgin Town Centre in 1969.
Elgin Town Centre in 1969.

Caber Feidh

The former Caber Feidh Bar.
The former Caber Feidh Bar.

The Caber Feidh Bar in New Elgin was located near a busy road.

This bar on Main Street only shut down a few years ago.

Katrina Ann Sullivan recalls: “An iconic New Elgin pub which was my uncle Peter’s local.”

Inside the former pub.
Inside the former pub.

Since then, the property which countless people drive past every day has lain empty.

Earlier this year, we revealed Ali Balal’s proposals to transform the former pub into a hot food takeaway.

He is being represented by Grant and Geoghegan Limited.

The Pot Still

The former Pot Still used to be next to the former Gordon Arms Hotel.
The former Pot Still used to be next to the former Gordon Arms Hotel.

The Pot Still was a pub next door to the former Gordon Arms Hotel at 118 High Street.

In December, we revealed there were plans to transform the upper floors of the C-listed property.

It is set to become a creative arts centre operated by Moray Arts Development Engagement (MADE), working with other partners.

We understand the new facility might be named The Pot Still to pay homage to the former Elgin bar.

An aerial view of Elgin
Elgin from the sky. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the creation of a community store, business units and a food market could take place on the ground floor. It was most recently home to M&CO until the retailers shut down last year.

High Spirits

The High Spirits pub in Elgin.
The High Spirits in Elgin.

The High Spirits Bar used to be at 9A Moss Street.

Before it was a bar, it was a church.

In 2005, the bar closed its doors.

Now the building is home to Spice Tandoori.

 Spice Tandoori signage
Spice Tandoori pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Newmarket

The Newmarket Bar in Elgin.
The Newmarket Bar in Elgin.

The Newmarket Bar was once a popular place for locals on the Elgin High Street.

The bar at 130 High Street shut down in around 2006.

The old newmarket bar entrance
The Newmarket Bar. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

Now, there are plans to demolish the bar and the former Jailhouse nightclub as part of the South Street mixed redevelopment in the Elgin town centre.

The proposals are still awaiting planning permission.

3D model of what the South Street development will look like once it is completed.
3D model of what the South Street development will look like once it is completed. Image: Oberlanders Architects

Imperial Bar

Imperial Bar was a popular spot for locals on South Street.

It closed down in February 2006 after bringing a smoking ban into force back in the November.

The Imperial Bar is pictured.
The Imperial Bar.

Owner Harry Halkett brought in the rule to see if it would work before committing money to modernising the Moray pub.

This was ahead of the Scottish Executive’s plans to bring in a nationwide smoking ban for pubs by the March.

However he lost 85% of his regulars as soon as he brought the ban into force.

And he claimed at the time his experience proved it would not work for small traditional pubs.

Now the building at 67 South Street is home to Grierson Wealth Management.

Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss

