Gone but not forgotten: Five Elgin pubs that you miss

The landscape of pubs in Elgin has changed a lot over the years.

Across Scotland’s town and city centres, franchises like Weatherspoon and Greene King have made their mark.

In Elgin, they have lost the likes of the Newmarket.

Sometimes, it is nice to reminisce.

On social media, we asked you which closed Elgin pubs you miss the most.

The question attracted 148 responses – which ones sprang to mind?

This list contains five Elgin pubs that aren’t trading anymore guaranteed to bring back memories for people.

And in some cases, you’ll get an update on what’s happening with the buildings that used to house them.

Caber Feidh

The Caber Feidh Bar in New Elgin was located near a busy road.

This bar on Main Street only shut down a few years ago.

Katrina Ann Sullivan recalls: “An iconic New Elgin pub which was my uncle Peter’s local.”

Since then, the property which countless people drive past every day has lain empty.

Earlier this year, we revealed Ali Balal’s proposals to transform the former pub into a hot food takeaway.

He is being represented by Grant and Geoghegan Limited.

The Pot Still

The Pot Still was a pub next door to the former Gordon Arms Hotel at 118 High Street.

In December, we revealed there were plans to transform the upper floors of the C-listed property.

It is set to become a creative arts centre operated by Moray Arts Development Engagement (MADE), working with other partners.

We understand the new facility might be named The Pot Still to pay homage to the former Elgin bar.

Meanwhile, the creation of a community store, business units and a food market could take place on the ground floor. It was most recently home to M&CO until the retailers shut down last year.

High Spirits

The High Spirits Bar used to be at 9A Moss Street.

Before it was a bar, it was a church.

In 2005, the bar closed its doors.

Now the building is home to Spice Tandoori.

Newmarket

The Newmarket Bar was once a popular place for locals on the Elgin High Street.

The bar at 130 High Street shut down in around 2006.

Now, there are plans to demolish the bar and the former Jailhouse nightclub as part of the South Street mixed redevelopment in the Elgin town centre.

The proposals are still awaiting planning permission.

Imperial Bar

Imperial Bar was a popular spot for locals on South Street.

It closed down in February 2006 after bringing a smoking ban into force back in the November.

Owner Harry Halkett brought in the rule to see if it would work before committing money to modernising the Moray pub.

This was ahead of the Scottish Executive’s plans to bring in a nationwide smoking ban for pubs by the March.

However he lost 85% of his regulars as soon as he brought the ban into force.

And he claimed at the time his experience proved it would not work for small traditional pubs.

Now the building at 67 South Street is home to Grierson Wealth Management.