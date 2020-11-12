Mobile coronavirus testing centre coming to north-east town on weekly basis

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A mobile Covid-19 testing centre will begin making weekly visits to a north-east town amid a recent spate of cases in the region.

The unit will be remaining on site daily at Dales Park Pavilion until next Tuesday. It will then revert being on site each Monday.

Anyone displaying symptoms should book a test at the Peterhead site by following the guidance on when and how to book on the Scottish Government website.

Results will be issued by text message or e-mail within 72 hours.

Mobile testing units are moved around different towns in Scotland as demand dictates.

The return of the unit to Peterhead follows small outbreaks at fish factories in Boddam, Mintlaw and Peterhead of late as well as several isolated cases in schools and shops.