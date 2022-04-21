Tell us: Where are the worst places for potholes in the Highlands?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Tell us: Where are the worst places for potholes in the Highlands?

By Kieran Beattie
April 21, 2022, 11:50 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 12:02 pm
We want to know where you think the worst areas for potholes are in the Highlands.
Ahead of council elections, hopeful candidates come across all manner of issues when knocking on the doors of potential voters — and one of the biggest is the state of local roads.

Although many will cast their vote depending on national problems that are completely outwith the remit of a local authority, for a lot of people the decision of who to vote for simply comes down to finding out who can best make their journey to work as safe as possible.

Potholes in Tain.

And across the Highlands, particularly in the more rural locations, potholes and other road defects are of great concern to many communities.

How big is the pothole challenge in the Highlands?

Highland Council’s roads team need to care for more than 4,000 miles of road network.

In 2020, it announced its biggest ever single investment in roads, with an extra £20 million of capital and an additional £1.3 million of annual revenue for roads maintenance.

The local authority is also seeking the use of new technology in the fight  to keep roads safe for all users, such as the JCB PotholePro machine which, it is claimed, can fix a pothole in just eight minutes.

Potholes in Glen Torridon.

But no matter a council’s efforts, inevitably many communities will feel underserved when it comes to roads maintenance.

Which is why ahead of May’s council election, we’re asking you to tell us where you think the worst places in the Highlands are for potholes.

Tell us where you think the worst potholes are in the Highlands

You can tell us about particularly problematic streets, villages, back roads, towns, or suburbs.

Anywhere you think poses a particular danger to tyres, drivers and cyclists.

Enter your comments in the form below, and if you can, please also send us a photograph.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Earlier this month we highlighted complaints about potholes in Fordoun, Aberdeenshire, and after we raised the community’s concerns, Aberdeenshire council confirmed it would be scheduling road repairs for the village within weeks. 

