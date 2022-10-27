First Aberdeen to return bus services to Fittie on trial basis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Aberdeen will return its bus services to the Fittie community next month on a trial basis, after all bus routes to the area were stopped earlier this year.

Fittie, or Footdee, was left completely cut off from the wider Aberdeen bus network in July when First Aberdeen made a number of sweeping changes.

The old Number 15 service used to drive along the Esplanade at the beach and past the toilets at the end of the promenade before stopping at York Street.

But ever since July, residents have been forced to walk more than half a mile to catch a bus outside the entrance to the Beach Boulevard Retail Park.

However, a new council report has revealed First intend to establish a six-month trial of reinstating services between Fittie and the rest of Aberdeen.

When will the bus services return to Fittie, and how will they work?

Starting from Sunday, November 6, First Bus will introduce up to four journeys a weekday on the Number 13 service in both directions between Fittie and the city centre.

First intends for this to be on a six-month trial basis, and the journeys will only be during the day.

There will also be slightly reduced services on Saturdays and Sundays compared to the Monday to Friday services.

Why is First making this change?

First Aberdeen told the council it has made the decision to reintroduce bus services to Fittie on a trial basis following meetings with Fittie residents, and a survey it conducted in the community to “better understand the travelling pattern” of those who live there.

Following the decision to cut the community off the bus network earlier this year, there was anger in the beachfront community, with petitions and community meetings organised to try and get services reinstated.

Fears were raised for pensioners living in Fittie who rely on the bus to get about, as well as children.

At the time, First Aberdeen said Fittie was removed from the Number 15‘s route because of “extremely low passenger volumes utilising that section of the previous 15 route”.

On average, only 10 passengers were using the old service a day before it was cancelled.

On October 20, councillors representing the George Street and Harbour ward provided their feedback to First regarding the frustrations of local residents.

A spokeswoman for First Aberdeen said they “continue to engage with the local community and key stakeholders on options to link Footdee into our bus network”.

She said that because discussions are ongoing, “it would be inappropriate to comment any further until the conclusion of this process”.

Here’s where the Number 15 service used to go, compared to where it travels now

The Number 15 used to go all the way along the Aberdeen beachfront Esplanade road to Footdee.

But since the changes, it skips out this part of the beach entirely.

‘Make the most out of this opportunity’, says councillor

George Street and Harbour councillor Sandra Macdonald urged local residents to use the new service during the trial period, or potentially risk losing it again.

She said she’s “delighted” that First has been able to “change their minds”.

Mrs Macdonald continued: “Now we must make the most out of this opportunity and ensure there is no risk of the service being axed again next year”.

Desmond Bouse, another councillor for George Street and Harbour, said it’s a “great result for Fittie folk”, and said it’s a “community that sometimes feel a bit isolated from the rest of Aberdeen”.

He said: “While there’s still work to do, after an amazing community effort, people in Fittie will once again be able to catch a bus into town.”

‘Only four buses a day is far from ideal’ says Aberdeen Central MSP

Earlier this week, Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart wrote to First, calling the decision to get rid of bus services to Fittie “wrong”.

He said today’s news that First would be returning services to Fittie is a “welcome first step, but it is only that”.

He continued: “The reintroduction of a limited service to Fittie will help ensure residents are not completely cut-off during this winter.

“However, only four buses a day is far from ideal.”

Mr Stewart said he will continue asking First to improve services for the community, and added: “The local community’s tireless, passionate and considered campaign has helped to force this reintroduction.

“I hope that they can now make good use of these buses, and make the case for an improved service.”

