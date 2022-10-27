First Aberdeen to return bus services to Fittie on trial basis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First Aberdeen to return bus services to Fittie on trial basis

By Kieran Beattie
October 27, 2022, 12:44 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 3:21 pm
Fittie has been cut off from the Aberdeen bus network for months. Image: Ben Hendry.
Fittie has been cut off from the Aberdeen bus network for months. Image: Ben Hendry.

First Aberdeen will return its bus services to the Fittie community next month on a trial basis, after all bus routes to the area were stopped earlier this year.

Fittie, or Footdee, was left completely cut off from the wider Aberdeen bus network in July when First Aberdeen made a number of sweeping changes.

The old Number 15 service used to drive along the Esplanade at the beach and past the toilets at the end of the promenade before stopping at York Street.

The Number 15 service used to go all the way to Fittie, but this stopped in July.

But ever since July, residents have been forced to walk more than half a mile to catch a bus outside the entrance to the Beach Boulevard Retail Park.

However, a new council report has revealed First intend to establish a six-month trial of reinstating services between Fittie and the rest of Aberdeen.

When will the bus services return to Fittie, and how will they work?

Starting from Sunday, November 6, First Bus will introduce up to four journeys a weekday on the Number 13 service in both directions between Fittie and the city centre.

First intends for this to be on a six-month trial basis, and the journeys will only be during the day.

There will also be slightly reduced services on Saturdays and Sundays compared to the Monday to Friday services.

The planned trial timetable for the new First Bus services to Fittie. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Why is First making this change?

First Bus headquarters on King Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson.

First Aberdeen told the council it has made the decision to reintroduce bus services to Fittie on a trial basis following meetings with Fittie residents, and a survey it conducted in the community to “better understand the travelling pattern” of those who live there.

Following the decision to cut the community off the bus network earlier this year, there was anger in the beachfront community, with petitions and community meetings organised to try and get services reinstated.

Fears were raised for pensioners living in Fittie who rely on the bus to get about, as well as children.

Kirsty Blackman MP, speaking with frustrated Fittie residents in July this year. Image: Wullie Marr.

At the time, First Aberdeen said Fittie was removed from the Number 15‘s route because of “extremely low passenger volumes utilising that section of the previous 15 route”.

On average, only 10 passengers were using the old service a day before it was cancelled.

On October 20, councillors representing the George Street and Harbour ward provided their feedback to First regarding the frustrations of local residents.

A sign which was put up informing residents in Fittie they would no longer be getting any services at this bus stop. Image: Scott Baxter.

A spokeswoman for First Aberdeen said they “continue to engage with the local community and key stakeholders on options to link Footdee into our bus network”.

She said that because discussions are ongoing, “it would be inappropriate to comment any further until the conclusion of this process”.

Here’s where the Number 15 service used to go, compared to where it travels now

The Number 15 used to go all the way along the Aberdeen beachfront Esplanade road to Footdee.

The previous route of the Number 15 bus in Aberdeen.
The previous route of the Number 15 bus in Aberdeen.

But since the changes, it skips out this part of the beach entirely.

The new route of the Number 15 bus in Aberdeen.
The new route of the Number 15 bus in Aberdeen.

‘Make the most out of this opportunity’, says councillor

Labour's audit, risk and scrutiny convener Sandra Macdonald has warned the temporary closure of the Beach Leisure Centre pool could be made permanent. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Councillor Sandra Macdonald. Image: Kenny Elrick.

George Street and Harbour councillor Sandra Macdonald urged local residents to use the new service during the trial period, or potentially risk losing it again.

She said she’s “delighted” that First has been able to “change their minds”.

Mrs Macdonald continued: “Now we must make the most out of this opportunity and ensure there is no risk of the service being axed again next year”.

Desmond Bouse, another councillor for George Street and Harbour, said it’s a “great result for Fittie folk”, and said it’s a “community that sometimes feel a bit isolated from the rest of Aberdeen”.

He said: “While there’s still work to do, after an amazing community effort, people in Fittie will once again be able to catch a bus into town.”

‘Only four buses a day is far from ideal’ says Aberdeen Central MSP

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart. Image: Scottish Government.

Earlier this week, Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart wrote to First, calling the decision to get rid of bus services to Fittie “wrong”.

He said today’s news that First would be returning services to Fittie is a “welcome first step, but it is only that”.

He continued: “The reintroduction of a limited service to Fittie will help ensure residents are not completely cut-off during this winter.

“However, only four buses a day is far from ideal.”

Mr Stewart said he will continue asking First to improve services for the community, and added: “The local community’s tireless, passionate and considered campaign has helped to force this reintroduction.

“I hope that they can now make good use of these buses, and make the case for an improved service.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented