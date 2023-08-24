‘You couldn’t make it up, could you?’: Readers react with confusion to Highland Council’s 20mph rollout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘You couldn’t make it up, could you?’: Readers react with confusion to Highland Council’s 20mph rollout

Signs have been appearing across the Highlands which has led to much confusion and frustration from drivers.

By Ross Hempseed
Close-up of 20mph sign at Kyle of Lochalsh with Skye bridge behind.
20mph signs have been popping up across the Highlands. Image: Ruraidh Stewart

As more 20mph signs spring up across the Highlands, astonished P&J readers have plenty to say about the speedy rollout given how long it takes to fix a pothole.

Earlier this year, Highland Council approved the installation of 20mph signs at 116 sites across the region to help encourage active travel.

The move has so far been met with frustration and confusion from drivers due to the signs contradictory nature.

In the latest blunder, the council installed one on the A87 Skye road near Kyle of Lochalsh – a road overseen by Transport Scotland.

The council was forced to admit its error explaining the scheme was being carried out quickly creating “anomalies”.

After this was made public in a P&J article, readers made their feelings known about the 20mph roll-out in the comments section.

Sandra Riach wrote: “Marybank has 20mph on the main road through the village, yet immediately outside on the Strathconon road, which is single track with passing places, you can drive at 60mph if you’re daft enough to do that.”

Some signs have led to confusion by motorists. Image: Steve Meddle/Shutterstock

Other readers argued that depending on which side of a village you enter the speed limit may be 20mph or 30mph leading to confusion.

Tricia Morrice commented: “One side of Clephanton you enter at 20mph sign the other 30mph no idea what I should actually be doing.”

Donald Cameron wrote: “In Golspie, if you enter the village from the south it was 30, coming from north it was 20.”

Some readers said the council should be focusing on areas that actually do need 20mph speed limits.

‘Thank goodness I sold my car’

Jason McBain said: “Revenue generation and just makes a mockery of those areas that really need a 20mph speed restriction i.e. areas outside schools etc. All part of the new movement restrictions and districts.”

Alasdair MacLean commented: “I wonder where this obsession with 20mph has come from. Whilst I agree that some streets do merit this, I cannot see the rationale behind e.g. Culduthel road, which is a main road.

“Incidentally the electronic speed sign (smiley face) tells us 30 mph is OK and immediately above it is 20mph sign.”

Readers also took the opportunity to let the council know that other issues with the Highland roads might need prioritising.

David Edes wrote: “I am astonished that hundreds of 20mph signs appeared overnight yet a pothole takes months to be attended to.”

Norman Fraser commented: “You couldn’t make it up could you.”

Heather Grant simply wrote: “Thank goodness I sold my car!”

Highland Council’s vice convener Ken Gowans said the project is still ongoing and any issues were being fixed as soon as possible.

116 Highland communities to get new 20mph speed limit: Is your hometown affected?

