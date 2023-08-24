‘You couldn’t make it up, could you?’: Readers react with confusion to Highland Council’s 20mph rollout

As more 20mph signs spring up across the Highlands, astonished P&J readers have plenty to say about the speedy rollout given how long it takes to fix a pothole.

Earlier this year, Highland Council approved the installation of 20mph signs at 116 sites across the region to help encourage active travel.

The move has so far been met with frustration and confusion from drivers due to the signs contradictory nature.

In the latest blunder, the council installed one on the A87 Skye road near Kyle of Lochalsh – a road overseen by Transport Scotland.

The council was forced to admit its error explaining the scheme was being carried out quickly creating “anomalies”.

After this was made public in a P&J article, readers made their feelings known about the 20mph roll-out in the comments section.

Sandra Riach wrote: “Marybank has 20mph on the main road through the village, yet immediately outside on the Strathconon road, which is single track with passing places, you can drive at 60mph if you’re daft enough to do that.”

Other readers argued that depending on which side of a village you enter the speed limit may be 20mph or 30mph leading to confusion.

Tricia Morrice commented: “One side of Clephanton you enter at 20mph sign the other 30mph no idea what I should actually be doing.”

Donald Cameron wrote: “In Golspie, if you enter the village from the south it was 30, coming from north it was 20.”

Some readers said the council should be focusing on areas that actually do need 20mph speed limits.

‘Thank goodness I sold my car’

Jason McBain said: “Revenue generation and just makes a mockery of those areas that really need a 20mph speed restriction i.e. areas outside schools etc. All part of the new movement restrictions and districts.”

Alasdair MacLean commented: “I wonder where this obsession with 20mph has come from. Whilst I agree that some streets do merit this, I cannot see the rationale behind e.g. Culduthel road, which is a main road.

“Incidentally the electronic speed sign (smiley face) tells us 30 mph is OK and immediately above it is 20mph sign.”

Readers also took the opportunity to let the council know that other issues with the Highland roads might need prioritising.

David Edes wrote: “I am astonished that hundreds of 20mph signs appeared overnight yet a pothole takes months to be attended to.”

Norman Fraser commented: “You couldn’t make it up could you.”

Heather Grant simply wrote: “Thank goodness I sold my car!”

Highland Council’s vice convener Ken Gowans said the project is still ongoing and any issues were being fixed as soon as possible.