Roads and traffic update on January 18 as heavy snow and strong winds hit

The third day of heavy snow - we are keeping you up to date with the weather picture from the Highlands and northeast.

By Louise Glen
Roads, transport, trains cancellations and disruption on January 18
The snow has created slippy roads across Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Day three of heavy snow and icy conditions throughout the Highlands and northeast are leading to travel and transport disruption.

Schools are closed in Aberdeenshire and Shetland due to the wintry weather.

There remains in place an amber snow warning is in place for areas in the northern Highlands and Islands, with a yellow warning in place for most of the rest of the north.

Parts of the northern Highlands, Orkney and Shetland can expect “frequent heavy snow showers” according to the Met Office.

Roads

Road users are advised to drive with care due to low temperatures and the risk of ice currently affecting driving conditions on many roads throughout the region.

Here is the latest on the roads:

Snowfall has affected the A9 Inverness to Thurso, A99,A835, A87 Skye, and A82 outside Inverness through the night.

Bear Scotland had 16 winter vehicles dealing with affected areas.

These will continue to be out during the morning.

A92 Catterline

The A92 is closed at Catterline

A939 Tomintoul, southbound 

A939 is closed at the snowgate at Tomintoul due to adverse weather conditions.

Snowgate – A939 Cock Bridge, northbound

A939 is closed at the snowgate at Cock Bridge due to adverse weather conditions.

Snowgate – A93 Braemar, southbound

A835 is closed at the snowgate at Braemore due to adverse weather conditions.

Trains

Train services across the north are being impacted by the weather.

Aberdeen to Glasgow: Because of a broken down train disruption is likely to last until around 7.30am this morning.

Aberdeen to Inverness: Likely service disruption and cancellations due to severe weather conditions.

Aberdeen to Inverurie: Due to severe weather fewer trains can run, and disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Inverness to Edinburgh/ Glasgow: Because of a broken down train disruption is likely to last until around 7.30am this morning.

Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh: train services are currently cancelled.

Inverness to Wick and Thurso: train services are currently cancelled impacting the 7am service.

Wick to Inverness: train services at 6.18am and 12.34pm cancelled.

If you see a road that is closed, or transport disruption please contact us on livenews@pressandjournal.co.uk.

 

 

