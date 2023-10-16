Union Street to get major cash boost as Humza Yousaf aims to leave mark on SNP conference in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union Street to get major cash boost as Humza Yousaf aims to leave mark on SNP conference in Aberdeen

Exclusive: The campaign to re-energise Aberdeen city centre is getting hundreds of thousands of pounds from the Scottish Government.

By Andy Philip

Union Street is getting a big cash injection as part of the campaign to improve Aberdeen city centre.

Humza Yousaf told the Press and Journal he will spend £400,000, essentially doubling a pot of cash to brush-up the historic thoroughfare.

Businessman Bob Keiller, who fronts the Our Union Street initiative, thinks improvements locally can help the whole of Scotland.

‘Absolutely delighted’

“Our Union Street has harnessed ideas and people power of thousands of Aberdonians to help focus minds and transform our city centre for the better,” he said.

“We’re absolutely delighted to now have the Scottish Government at our back — with the sort of support that can help to bring those ambitions to reality.

“It’s an investment in our city that will reap rewards and create a positive lasting legacy.

“Reimagining and reinvigorating high streets is a Scotland-wide challenge and we hope that the plan of action we’re developing here in Aberdeen can have nationwide potential to help transform more towns and cities.”

Bob Keiller
Bob Keiller is no longer on the board. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Mr Keiller, a former chief executive of Aberdeen-based engineering firm Wood, hopes to put a rocket under efforts to put Union Street back on the map nationally.

The high street has suffered in recent years and many shops are vacant.
He knows it’s a big challenge.

But the first minister hopes to push the campaign along.

Speaking to the P&J before his set-piece speech to conference today, he said Aberdeen is the powerhouse of the UK economy and deserves a world-class high street.

‘Aberdeen powers the UK’

“Aberdeen literally powers the economy not just of Scotland, but the whole of the UK,” he said.

“The SNP’s ambition is to turn Aberdeen into the Net Zero capital of Europe.

“And like all capitals, the city deserves a high street it can be proud of.

“So I’m delighted to confirm that the SNP Government will fund the Our Union Street campaign with £400,000 of support to help give this iconic street a fresh lease of life.

“Another SNP down-payment in Aberdeen’s bright future.”

Nicola Sturgeon at the SNP conference on Monday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Mr Yousaf will restate the commitment in his speech at the P&J Live venue today.

The SNP leader is hoping to cement his place among the party’s supporters one day after they gave Nicola Sturgeon a big send-off.

Ms Sturgeon appeared in the hall yesterday, attracting attention while Mr Yousaf hopes to keep focus on his leadership.

Conversation