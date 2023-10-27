Humza Yousaf posts Still Game response to Elon Musk calling him racist

Humza Yousaf said “racists are foaming at the mouth” after comments by controversial American billionaire Elon Musk on his own social media site.

Musk had written “what a blatant racist” in a post on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

He was reacting to a comment by a user drawing attention to Mr Yousaf speaking in the Scottish Parliament about the lack of ethnic diversity among senior public officials.

The clip is routinely used by opponents of Mr Yousaf.

However, the full speech from 2020 was about injustice and structural racism in the aftermath of the killing of African American man George Floyd in the US.

The reaction to Musk’s comment overnight was quickly whipped up with numerous accounts piling in to attack Mr Yousaf’s message.

Mr Yousaf responded without linking to the original attack by posting a clip of classic comedy show Still Game.

‘Foaming at the mouth’

He wrote: “Racists are foaming at the mouth at my very existence.”

Underneath, a short clip repeats of Asian shopkeeper Navid – a hugely popular character in the BBC show played by Sanjeev Kohli – dancing behind the counter of his store.

Racists foaming at the mouth at my very existence. Me: pic.twitter.com/DsKRWRhnIy — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) October 27, 2023

Mr Yousaf was SNP Justice Secretary at the time of his comments in June 2020.

In a debate showing “solidarity with anti-racism”, he said: “I am angry that in 2020 we are once again confronted with scenes of horrific racial injustice.

“I am angry that in 2020 we are still dealing with overt racism, subtle racism, institutional racism and structural racism.

“Whatever form it takes, it is still racism.”

He also listed all the senior positions in justice to draw attention to the lack of ethnic diversity.

A spokesman for the first minister said this afternoon: “The First Minister has been on the receiving end of racist hate, abuse and death threats his entire life, and has stood firm against hatred and bigotry, of any kind, throughout.

“Sadly, much of the racist abuse and threats of violence the First Minister faces are directed his way on X – formerly known as Twitter.

“Mr Musk should use his position to tackle racism and hatred that goes unchecked on the social media platform he owns.”