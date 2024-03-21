‘The buck stops with him’: Moray campaigners take fight over local GP closures to SNP health chief at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘The buck stops with him’: Moray campaigners take fight over local GP closures to SNP health chief at Holyrood

The Press and Journal spoke to three determined campaigners from Hopeman and Burghead who travelled to Edinburgh so their voices could be heard.

By Justin Bowie
Dennis Slater addresses protest crowd outside Moray Coast Medical Practice.
Dennis Slater from the Save Our Surgeries group was among the campaigners in Holyrood. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Campaigners from Hopeman and Burghead in Moray hit by two devastating GP closures in their area warned SNP health chief Neil Gray “the buck stops with him”.

They travelled to Edinburgh on Thursday so their voices could be heard after years of fighting for vital surgeries to be reopened.

GP services in neighbouring Hopeman and Burghead were “temporarily” shut when Covid struck four years ago.

Residents were told both health centres would later reopen, but the surgery in Hopeman has been sold off and Burghead’s GP remains closed.

As it stands frustrated patients must go to Lossiemouth to see their doctor – a round trip which can take at least three hours by public transport.

‘It’s been tough going’

Five residents, from the Save Our Surgeries campaign, watched as MSPs debated the future of local services at a time when health centres across Scotland are shutting.

Afterwards they got the chance to put their concerns to the health secretary.

Dennis Slater, who has been at the centre of the campaign, says he wants Mr Gray to do all he can to help them now.

The Hopeman resident told us: “It’s been tough going. We are looking for better.

“I’ve said to the health secretary, the buck stops with him now.”

Dennis Slater in the Scottish Parliament today.

Dennis said people in Hopeman have given up on their local health centre being opened again, but believe the Burghead GP can be salvaged.

“We’ve got a surgery lying in Burghead which is there to be used. We’re not looking for a lot. A nurse-led surgery would be great.”

The lease for the Burghead GP has been handed back, heightening fears it could soon be sold for good like Hopeman’s surgery.

That’s despite one local family offering to buy over the premises and charge no rent for a full year if the health centre can reopen.

Moray’s health and social care partnership previously consulted with locals on the future of the two practices.

But campaigners say the views of the community were ignored, given residents desperately wanted both surgeries to stay open.

From the Red Cross in Africa to a Moray campaign group

Syanness Tunggal, known as Ness, is a public health expert who has worked for Doctors Without Borders and the Swiss Red Cross in Africa and Asia.

She moved to Hopeman just under a decade ago, where she now runs a shop.

She told us: “All the outcomes were completely disregarded. They went ahead and closed it anyway. It’s been very frustrating. Something needs to happen now.”

Syanness Tunggal, known as Tess, is a public health expert who stays in Hopeman.

Ness fears patients in Hopeman and Burghead will simply not bother going to see their GP since it is now too much hassle.

She warned that is dangerous since preventative measures are an important part of any good healthcare system.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, a Moray MP, led the debate in Holyrood on Thursday.

He branded the consultation which eventually led to the practices being closed a “sham”.

Former social worker Rhona Grant.

Rhona Grant, a former social worker from Hopeman, was among the campaigners who made the long trip to Edinburgh.

She said: “Having to travel three to four hours, it’s like something from the dark ages that just shouldn’t be happening.”

Rhona feared it could drive depopulation in the region, saying: “I think people looking to come to the area won’t come.”

During the Holyrood debate, Tory chief Mr Ross said nearly half of all patients in Moray are waiting a week or more for appointments.

Douglas Ross
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA.

He added: “That will only get worse with a lack of access to GP surgeries.”

Health minister Mr Gray admitted the current state of play is “inadequate”, but said he “can’t make any promises or commitments”.

He told us: “I fully recognise that having services as locally as possible has to be the aim.”

But he added that the crisis in Moray was not “unique” to Scotland, blaming Tory austerity at Westminster.

SNP health secretary Neil Gray. Image: PA.

Mr Gray also said a review into how the decision to close the surgeries was handled is due to be published soon.

Moray health and social care partnership told the P&J the decision to permanently close the two branch surgeries would help Moray Coast Medical Practice deliver care to all patients at the Lossiemouth surgery.

Despite their frustrations, campaigners took away some positives from their trip to parliament.

“It was very helpful,” said Dennis, who was pleased to see political rivals working together.

“I found it very positive,” said Rhona. “I feel like that’s the first time people have really listened to us. We’re used to being dismissed.”

