Buckie MSP Tim Eagle joins Holyrood rural debate live from the lambing shed

Farming politician Tim Eagle wanted to make a clear point during debate on legislation affecting people like him all over rural Scotland.

But with lambing season already keeping him busy, he decided the only way to do it was to join live from the lambing shed 180 miles from Holyrood.

The former Moray councillor appeared on the big screen in parliament while one of his sheep quietly nibbled away in the background near a lamb.

‘Challenges’

The connection wasn’t great, and he disappeared from view twice, hammering home another rural problem.

Mr Eagle said: “Although my background is not in farming, it is now a huge part of my life and I’ve seen many changes in the way we farm over the last fifteen years.

“Becoming an MSP at the start of the lambing season has not been without its challenges, but it has coincided with a swathe of legislation in Parliament that will have a major impact on our rural communities.

“Despite having to juggle my farming commitments, I was pleased I could still bring my first-hand knowledge to this debate.”

Mr Eagle is a Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands region, which takes in Moray.

He has a small sheep farm near Buckie.

He also served for a couple of years with the police as part of the old Northern Constabulary, based in Wick after training.

MSPs were debate the first stage of Agriculture and Rural Communities (Scotland) Bill.

It concerns long-term funding, among other crucial problems in the sector.

