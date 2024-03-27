Buckie MSP Tim Eagle joins Holyrood rural debate live from the lambing shed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie MSP Tim Eagle joins Holyrood rural debate live from the lambing shed

It’s (probably) the first time a politician has been sitting next to a sheep during a parliamentary session.

By Andy Philip
MSP Tim Eagle joined a Holyrood debate from his lambing shed.
MSP Tim Eagle joined a Holyrood debate from his lambing shed.

Farming politician Tim Eagle wanted to make a clear point during debate on legislation affecting people like him all over rural Scotland.

But with lambing season already keeping him busy, he decided the only way to do it was to join live from the lambing shed 180 miles from Holyrood.

The former Moray councillor appeared on the big screen in parliament while one of his sheep quietly nibbled away in the background near a lamb.

‘Challenges’

The connection wasn’t great, and he disappeared from view twice, hammering home another rural problem.

Mr Eagle said: “Although my background is not in farming, it is now a huge part of my life and I’ve seen many changes in the way we farm over the last fifteen years.

“Becoming an MSP at the start of the lambing season has not been without its challenges, but it has coincided with a swathe of legislation in Parliament that will have a major impact on our rural communities.

“Despite having to juggle my farming commitments, I was pleased I could still bring my first-hand knowledge to this debate.”

Tim Eagle joined parliament this year. Image: Jason Hedges.

Mr Eagle is a Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands region, which takes in Moray.

He has a small sheep farm near Buckie.

He also served for a couple of years with the police as part of the old Northern Constabulary, based in Wick after training.

MSPs were debate the first stage of Agriculture and Rural Communities (Scotland) Bill.

It concerns long-term funding, among other crucial problems in the sector.

Read more: Buckie farmer Tim Eagle on the 90-minute deadline which catapulted him into Holyrood as Scotland’s newest MSP

Conversation