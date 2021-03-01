Police launch probe after officer and steward hurt during McDiarmid Park celebration

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A police officer and a steward were injured during rule-breaking celebrations at McDiarmid Park stadium after St Johnstone’s historic league cup victory.

Dozens of supporters gathered outside the Perth side’s home ground on Sunday night, just hours after the final whistle was blown at Hampden Park.

Fans set off flares as they waited to welcome back the Fair City team following their 1-0 triumph over Livingston.

St Johnstone FC, which had earlier urged fans not to attend at the venue in light of ongoing pandemic restrictions, said on Monday it was working with Police Scotland to investigate the gathering.

The final on Sunday afternoon was played behind closed doors, with fans across Perth and beyond celebrating safely in their homes.

But it is estimated that about 200 fans turned up at McDiarmid that evening, despite a plea from the club to stay clear.

A police spokesman confirmed a probe was under way. “Police were in attendance at around 6.15pm on Sunday, following a large crowd gathering outside the stadium of St Johnstone Football Club, McDiarmid Park, Perth,” he said.

“Officers attended and the crowd was dispersed.

“One officer and one steward sustained minor injuries and enquiries remain ongoing in the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

A St Johnstone spokesman added: “The club is working closely with Police Scotland to assist their ongoing investigation regarding last night’s events at the stadium.

“We are disappointed that certain individuals ignored the advice of the club not to come to the stadium and we hope the officer and steward who suffered minor injuries recover quickly.”

He said: “We must again ask that the public refrain from entering the McDiarmid Park stadium site due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.”

Saints had issued a statement on Sunday evening, confirming that no celebrations would be held because of lockdown.

Boss Callum Davidson has said he wants to mark the occasion at a later date, once restrictions are lifted.

This weekend’s win made St Johnstone the second most successful club in Scotland over the past decade.