Improve your game at Scotland’s ultimate golf show

In partnership with bunkered LIVE
March 16, 2023, 6:00 am
You can learn how to improve your golf game at bunkered LIVE in Edinburgh.
You can learn how to improve your golf game at bunkered LIVE in Edinburgh.

Scotland’s ultimate golf show bunkered LIVE is gearing up to tee off next weekend.

Learn how to become a better golfer at the show with clinics from PGA pros revealing their top-class training tips, unrivalled access to hundreds of the biggest brands and challenges which put your skills to the test – all under one roof.

bunkered LIVE takes place over three jam-packed days from Friday March 24 to Sunday March 26 at the Edinburgh Royal Highland Centre.

bunkered LIVE has a number of golfing challenges for people of all skill sets
bunkered LIVE has a number of golfing challenges for people of all skill sets.

Golf fans will be able to grab a seat at bunkered LIVE’s brand new clubhouse and learn how to strengthen their game from some of the best in the sport.

The clubhouse line-up includes two-time world long drive champion Joe Miller, PGA professional golf instructor James Robinson, PGA advanced professional Steve Johnston and award-winning entrepreneur Dr Golf – Zach Gould.

bunkered LIVE offers a 32-bay driving range and challenges too
bunkered LIVE offers a 32-bay driving range and challenges too.

Friday’s show will see PGA pro Steve Johnston reveal his four-step checklist to help boost your swing, while James Robinson will teach golfers how to improve every element of their game on Saturday.

On Sunday, world champ Joe Miller will be sharing his power moves for achieving your best long drive. Joe will also be inviting members of the audience to see if they can outdrive him – are you up to the challenge?

Every day from Friday to Sunday, Dr Golf will be on stage at the clubhouse talking about the missing ingredient which is vital to making serious gains with your game.

bunkered LIVE is taking place next weekend over three days
bunkered LIVE is taking place next weekend over three days.

Across the weekend there will be plenty of chances for you to get involved at bunkered LIVE clubhouse’s demo bay, with the pros demonstrating tips for everything from swings to drives.

bunkered magazine – the essential monthly magazine for golfers of all abilities – editors will also be at the clubhouse.

Editor Bryce Ritchie and digital editor Michael McEwan will have a podcast-style chat, giving their views on the latest golfing news, trends and hot topics.

The biggest golf brands will be available to shop at bunkered LIVE
The biggest golf brands will be available to shop at bunkered LIVE.

Attendees will be able to invest in the best clubs, clothing and golfing gear with more than 100 brands available to shop including Titleist, Callaway, TaylorMade, Cobra Golf and PING.

Practice your swings and drives at bunkered LIVE
Practice your swings and drives at bunkered LIVE.

Anyone heading along to bunkered LIVE will also be able to get one-on-one advice on how to boost elements of their own game by booking a free golf lesson with a PGA professional.

Test how good your bunker shot is at bunkered LIVE in Edinburgh
Test how good your bunker shot is at bunkered LIVE in Edinburgh.

With a Junior Golf Zone complete with activities, younger visitors are also welcome at the show.

Tickets are on sale for bunkered LIVE in Edinburgh now.

Tickets for bunkered LIVE in Edinburgh are on sale now.

Everything you need to know about bunkered LIVE:

Where and when is bunkered LIVE taking place?

bunkered LIVE is taking place from Friday March 24 to Sunday March 26 at The Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh. Doors open at 10am until 5pm.

How can I buy tickets and how much do they cost?

There’s a 2-for-1 offer on tickets with the code BL23RHC. Children under 16 go FREE. You can buy tickets here.

What’s included with my ticket?

Your ticket will grant you entry to the show, a £5 voucher for the Affordable Golf retail shop, a free copy of bunkered magazine and access to all of our free interactive features throughout the show.

You can collect your £5 voucher upon entry to the show which can then be spent on any item within the Affordable Golf retail shop.

How do I get there?

Via Car: 

The Royal Highland Centre (RHC) is approximately a two and a half hour drive from Aberdeen, and takes just under three hours from Inverness.

The venue is located next to Edinburgh Airport, within minutes of the M8 and M9, and within easy reach of the city centre.

RHC sits off Glasgow Road (A8) between Newbridge roundabout and the A8/airport roundabout, one of the main routes to the city.

Access to the Royal Highland Centre is from A8/Airport roundabout on to Eastfield Road.

From there, signposts provide directions to the venue along Fairview Road on to Ingliston Road.

Via Tram:

The tram stop nearest the Royal Highland Centre is Ingliston Park & Ride and is approximately a 20-25 minute walk to the RHC.

Via Bus:

From Edinburgh, Lothian Buses run regular services including the Airlink 100, Skylink 200 and 300, plus services 20 and 63. All buses run regularly and drop-off close to the Royal Highland Centre.

Address: Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Newbridge, Edinburgh, EH28 8NB

How much is parking?

Parking costs £5 per day.

Do I have to buy tickets for the clubhouse?

No, there are no separate tickets to be purchased for attending the clubhouse clinics.

What brands will be there?

Titleist, Callaway, Ping, Mizuno, Cobra, Golf Pride, Wilson, Footjoy, PGA, TaylorMade, PXG, Mizuno, Caley Golf, Dragon Golf, Srixon, Odyssey, Cleveland, Yonex, Scotty Cameron, Shotscope, Cadero Grips, Sub 70, Puma and Flightscope.

Can I bring the kids?

Absolutely. Kids under 16 go free when accompanied by an adult. There’s a junior zone for them to practise their skills, but they are also welcome on all the main features as well. It makes for a great family day out for those who love golf!

How do I book a golf lesson?

You can book a free golf lesson with one of our PGA pros when you arrive at the show. The area will be clearly marked, and you can book a slot for that day. It gets busy so be sure to book your slot early.

 

[[title]]

[[text]]

