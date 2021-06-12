Denmark v Finland suspended after Christian Eriksen collapses

The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland has been suspended after Danish player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch.

Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen went down suddenly after 43 minutes of the Group B encounter at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

As soon as Eriksen went down players from both sides and referee Anthony Taylor quickly appealed for medical staff to come onto the pitch and treat the 29-year-old.

Both Danish and Finnish players appeared visibly distressed as Eriksen was treated by medical staff, who appeared to be trying to resuscitate him.