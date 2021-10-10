Halkirk United hit summit of North Caledonian League with win at Bonar Bridge

Halkirk United are the North Caledonian League leaders following their 3-0 weekend win at Bonar Bridge.

Hasheem Bremner’s opener and a Jonah Martens penalty had them in control by half-time and Sam Barclay wrapped it up just after the break.

With Loch Ness not in league action, the Anglers replaced them in first place, taking their tally to 13 points from six matches.

Invergordon stay within touch at top

Invergordon are just two points from the top after their hard-fought 2-1 win against basement side Inverness Athletic at Ardersier.

Niall Docherty put the visitors in front, but ever-improving Athletic levelled the match through Kieran Duffty early in the second half.

However, the 1-1 scoreline lasted just three minutes before Kyle Maclean netted the winner for Invergordon, who remain unbeaten.

Four-goal Bremner stars for Golspie

The only other side yet to lose are champions Golspie Sutherland, who ran out 5-1 home victors against Nairn County reserves.

Nairn were missing a few players, who were called up for first-team duties, and were always going to find it tough against a Golspie team which had hit 17 goals in their last two outings.

NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE – FULL-TIMES

Bonar Bridge 0 v Halkirk Utd 3

Golspie Sutherland 5 v Nairn County 'A' 1

Inverness Athletic 1 v Invergordon 2

St.Duthus 4 v Alness United 2 (1.00 p.m)

Thurso 0 v Orkney 4 (2.15 p.m) — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) October 9, 2021

Liam Bremner was the star of the show as he scored four times in the opening half an hour.

Stuart Finnie’s young side had to dig deep and got on the scoresheet thanks to an own goal before Miller Mackay added a fifth for Golspie with 11 minutes left.

Tain Saints fight back twice to win

St Duthus twice came from a goal down to post a fine 4-2 home win against Alness United.

Under the interim charge of Alan Geegan and Justin Rogers, the Tain club are finding their feet after the recent resignations of bosses, brothers Stuart and Andrew Ross.

In a crazy start, Dean Allison put Alness ahead within a minute before Jake Lockett swiftly levelled.

MATCH RESULT #NorthCaley

St. Duthus 4 Alness United 2

After being pegged back at 2-1 after only six minutes, St Duthus responded brilliant to come out 4-2 winners with some great football and goals on display. Goals today from Jake Lockett (2), Ross Tokely and Daniel Christie. pic.twitter.com/ocAMkvpoXA — St. Duthus Football Club (@StDuthusFC) October 9, 2021

With only six minutes gone, Alexander Mackay restored United’s advantage, which they held until the 34th minute when Daniel Christie made it 2-2.

Former Caley Thistle star Ross Tokely netted for Saints to give them the lead for the first time and Lockett’s second of the afternoon capped off a decent day for the hosts.

Delday doubles up to boost Orkney

Orkney posted their second win of the season as their 4-0 victory away to Thurso hauled them level on six points with their opponents.

Aiden Drever bagged the only goal of the first half before a quickfire Liam Delday double stretched the score to 3-0.

The icing on the cake for Orkney was a Robbie Scott goal with six minutes remaining.

NEXT WEEK – NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE – 16.10.21

(SPONSORED BY (MACLEOD & MACCALLUM)

Alness Utd v Inverness Ath

Halkirk Utd v Golspie Suth

Invergordon v Nairn County 'A'

Loch Ness v Thurso

Orkney v Bonar Bridge (12.45 p.m) All 2 p.m kick-offs unless stated #NCFA #NorthCaley pic.twitter.com/YQi3Z6rS9R — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) October 9, 2021