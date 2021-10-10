Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Halkirk United hit summit of North Caledonian League with win at Bonar Bridge

By Paul Chalk
October 10, 2021, 11:45 am
Halkirk United are the North Caledonian League leaders following their 3-0 weekend win at Bonar Bridge.

Hasheem Bremner’s opener and a Jonah Martens penalty had them in control by half-time and Sam Barclay wrapped it up just after the break.

With Loch Ness not in league action, the Anglers replaced them in first place, taking their tally to 13 points from six matches.

Invergordon stay within touch at top

Invergordon are just two points from the top after their hard-fought 2-1 win against basement side Inverness Athletic at Ardersier.

Niall Docherty put the visitors in front, but ever-improving Athletic levelled the match through Kieran Duffty early in the second half.

However, the 1-1 scoreline lasted just three minutes before Kyle Maclean netted the winner for Invergordon, who remain unbeaten.

Four-goal Bremner stars for Golspie

The only other side yet to lose are champions Golspie Sutherland, who ran out 5-1 home victors against Nairn County reserves.

Nairn were missing a few players, who were called up for first-team duties, and were always going to find it tough against a Golspie team which had hit 17 goals in their last two outings.

Liam Bremner was the star of the show as he scored four times in the opening half an hour.

Stuart Finnie’s young side had to dig deep and got on the scoresheet thanks to an own goal before Miller Mackay added a fifth for Golspie with 11 minutes left.

Tain Saints fight back twice to win

St Duthus twice came from a goal down to post a fine 4-2 home win against Alness United.

Under the interim charge of Alan Geegan and Justin Rogers, the Tain club are finding their feet after the recent resignations of bosses, brothers Stuart and Andrew Ross.

In a crazy start, Dean Allison put Alness ahead within a minute before Jake Lockett swiftly levelled.

With only six minutes gone, Alexander Mackay restored United’s advantage, which they held until the 34th minute when Daniel Christie made it 2-2.

Former Caley Thistle star Ross Tokely netted for Saints to give them the lead for the first time and Lockett’s second of the afternoon capped off a decent day for the hosts.

Delday doubles up to boost Orkney

Orkney posted their second win of the season as their 4-0 victory away to Thurso hauled them level on six points with their opponents.

Aiden Drever bagged the only goal of the first half before a quickfire Liam Delday double stretched the score to 3-0.

The icing on the cake for Orkney was a Robbie Scott goal with six minutes remaining.

  • Loch Ness were playing in the invitational Mod Cup final against Glasgow Island, a team of island ex-pats mixed with Glasgow players, who compete  in the GCFA Premier Division.
  • The game at Inverness Royal Academy finished 1-0 to the visitors and was scheduled in as as part of the 2021 Inverness Mod.

