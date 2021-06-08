Former Aberdeen winger Greg Stewart released by Rangers

Rangers have released former Aberdeen winger Greg Stewart after just seven starts in two seasons.
The former Aberdeen winger joined Steven Gerrard’s side from Birmingham City in 2019 following a loan stint at Pittodrie.
Stewart, 31, started only one match as the Ibrox side won the 2020-21 Premiership title in an unbeaten season.
Across his two campaigns in Govan, Stewart appeared in a total of 33 matches and scored three times.
Joining him in departing the Light Blues is midfielder Bongani Zungu.
South African international Zungu arrived in October on loan from French side Amiens but made little impact – save for copping a six-match SFA ban after attending an illegal lockdown party along with four team-mates in February.
Gers had the option to make his move permanent for £2.7million but have opted against it.
Sporting director Ross Wilson said: “We made a number of changes to the squad last summer and the group has a real strength and connection in it between all of the players. Greg and Bongani were two really positive influences and popular members around the group.
“As a Rangers fan I know how much it meant to Greg to help the club clinch the league championship and I am delighted he moves on to his next challenge as a league champion.”