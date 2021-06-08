Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Aberdeen winger Greg Stewart released by Rangers

By Sean Martin
June 8, 2021, 3:21 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Greg Stewart has been released by Rangers after a disappointing two-season spell
Rangers have released former Aberdeen winger Greg Stewart after just seven starts in two seasons.

The former Aberdeen winger joined Steven Gerrard’s side from Birmingham City in 2019 following a loan stint at Pittodrie.

Stewart, 31, started only one match as the Ibrox side won the 2020-21 Premiership title in an unbeaten season.

Across his two campaigns in Govan, Stewart appeared in a total of 33 matches and scored three times.

Joining him in departing the Light Blues is midfielder Bongani Zungu.

South African international Zungu arrived in October on loan from French side Amiens but made little impact – save for copping a six-match SFA ban after attending an illegal lockdown party along with four team-mates in February.

Gers had the option to make his move permanent for £2.7million but have opted against it.

Sporting director Ross Wilson said: “We made a number of changes to the squad last summer and the group has a real strength and connection in it between all of the players. Greg and Bongani were two really positive influences and popular members around the group.

“As a Rangers fan I know how much it meant to Greg to help the club clinch the league championship and I am delighted he moves on to his next challenge as a league champion.”

