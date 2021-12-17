Joe Harper: Aberdeen must play hard ball with English clubs targeting stars

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen have sent a message to English clubs that they will not land any of their top stars on the cheap.

Chairman Dave Cormack has confirmed the Dons don’t have to sell in January.

That is despite the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cormack and the Dons board have made it clear that Pittodrie is not a bargain basement for English clubs.

The January transfer window is fast approaching.

There will likely be interest in Calvin Ramsay, Ryan Hedges and Lewis Ferguson.

By not having to sell, Aberdeen will be able to fight for what players are worth.

There will be no situation of a player worth £5m being snatched away for £2m.

You want to hold onto your top players and build for success.

However, the bottom line is players ultimately have to be sold on.

GOAL! Aberdeen 1-1 Celtic (Ferguson, 56) Lewis Ferguson equalises for Aberdeen – game on! ⚽ 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football! pic.twitter.com/cLsiDeVlPW — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 3, 2021

It is all about getting the balance right between providing something on the pitch for the Dons and then getting a big transfer fee.

I don’t think Aberdeen fans would be that concerned about a player being sold – if we get what he is worth and it is invested back into the squad.

Aberdeen have already knocked back bids for key players this season.

They rejected a bid of under £500,000 from Blackburn Rovers for Ryan Hedges in the summer.

Blackburn are expected to come back in with a fresh bid for Hedges next month.

The Dons also kicked into touch a bid of under £2m for Lewis Ferguson in May.

Aberdeen are showing they will not let players be sold for peanuts.

Cormack has very much confirmed that remains their stance going into the winter transfer window.

A host of Premier League clubs are reportedly eyeing teenager Ramsay.

The 18-year-old right-back has been superb this season.

It is no surprise he is on the radar of clubs like Manchester United and Everton.

Aberdeen have been very proactive recently in signing up their top young talents.

They secured Ramsay on a long-term contract extension in January until summer 2024.

This week the Dons also tied up 21-year-old left-back Jack MacKenzie on a deal until 2025.

Aberdeen’s main assets are their rising young stars and they are protecting them.

By signing them to long-term deals, the Dons have both bases covered.

They have the guarantee of having those young stars at Pittodrie for the long term.

And if a big club does come calling they will only be sold at Aberdeen’s price.

Ramsay and MacKenzie are two exciting young players that have progressed through the Pittodrie youth system.

When they broke into the team or showed signs of that, it was vital the Reds tied them down to long-term deals.

They have done that. Unfortunately the Dons have yet to secure Hedges on a new contract.

Welsh international Hedges’ Dons deal expires at the end of the season.

He will be free to talk to any interested clubs from the start of the winter transfer window on January 1.

Whether Hedges remains at Pittodrie or moves on remains to be seen.

However, by signing MacKenzie and Ramsay up, the Dons are firmly in the driving seat with their very bright futures.

Aberdeen look to be on the rise

What a difference a few weeks have made for Aberdeen.

They were recently in the bottom six of the Premiership and looking over their shoulder at teams near the bottom.

A three-game winning streak has propelled the Reds back into the top six.

They are now only six points behind third-placed Hearts.

Now the target for the Reds has to be to be chasing down the Tynecastle club – and overtaking them.

Aberdeen have shown in the recent three win streak that they can do that.

They were superb in the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren.

The Dons moved the ball about brilliantly, got people in the box and took their chances.

Although they had to grind out a win against St Johnstone in Perth, the Dons played some good football in that game as well.

They showed their skill and flair against St Mirren and grit and determination against St Johnstone.

Both those factors are needed to continue the rise up the table.

Next up for the Dons is a clash against Hibs at Easter Road on Wednesday.

Hibs will either be on a high after winning the League Cup final on Sunday, or they will be on a low after losing to Celtic in the final.

Either way they could be tired after the physical and emotional drain of a final.

Hibs have also experienced a period of uncertainty following the recent sacking of manager Jack Ross.

Aberdeen must take advantage in Edinburgh to keep the winning run going.

Loan star Jenks beginning to impress

On-loan Brighton teenager Teddy Jenks netted a superb winner against St Johnstone.

Regardless of any hand-ball, it was a crisp shot that left the keeper no chance.

🎯 Yesterday's winner in front of the Red Army courtesy of Teddy Jenks.#StandFree | @tedjenks_ pic.twitter.com/37RFgOWBI4 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 12, 2021

I was really impressed with what Jenks brought when coming off the bench in Perth.

The 19-year-old is highly rated at Premier League Brighton and is an England U19 international.

That winning goal at St Johnstone shows why he is so highly rated.