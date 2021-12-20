Aberdeen fringe players could exit in January, says boss Stephen Glass

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass expects some fringe players will look to exit Pittodrie in January in search of game time.

Glass anticipates movement ‘in and out’ during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Manager Glass has retained the same starting line-up in the recent three-game winning run.

He expects some players struggling to break into his team to look to move on in the hunt for action.

Aberdeen are also braced for potential approaches from England for their top stars.

Blackburn Rovers are expected to launch a fresh approach next month for attacker Ryan Hedges after a bid of under £500,000 was rejected in the summer.

English Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Everton are monitoring teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay.

Top-flight Watford also had a bid of under £2m for Lewis Ferguson rejected in May.

Glass accepts his players are ‘attractive’ to other clubs and the Dons are anticipating fresh interest in January.

He said: “There are players here who may feel they should be getting more game time and might want to go and play.

“There are also players here who are attractive to other clubs.

“I would expect some movement in and out.

“We are prepared to make changes.”

Longstaff set to return to Newcastle

One player set to exit Pittodrie in January is Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff.

Premier League Newcastle have decided to terminate Longstaff’s season-long loan deal.

The Magpies have a clause inserted in the 21-year-old’s loan deal which allows the arrangement to be cut short in the January window.

The 21-year-old has not featured for Aberdeen since his introduction as a second half substitute in the 1-o loss at Dundee United on November 20.

Much was expected of Longstaff when arriving at Pittodrie as the midfielder had started in the Premier League against big guns Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

He netted on his top flight debut for Newcastle against Manchester United.

However, Longstaff has made just three starts with a further two appearances off the bench for the Dons.

He has not been named in Glass’ last three matchday squads.

A lot of ‘moving parts’ in window

Glass says there are a ‘lot of moving parts’ with potential January transfer window plans.

He believes the situation will become clearer when the Dons go into the three-week winter break on January 3 at the conclusion of the next four fixtures.

Aberdeen face Hibs on Wednesday before Pittodrie clashes against Dundee (December 26) and Rangers (December 29).

They then travel to Ross County on January 2 ahead of the league shutdown.

Glass said: “There are things here that we kind of don’t control and how players will react come January.

“The course of the next few games will highlight a lot.

“(There will be) players who feel they should be getting more game time and there will be others who become more attractive to other clubs.

“There are a lot of moving parts.”

Uncertainty over Ryan Hedges

Whilst Glass aims to strengthen the Aberdeen squad during January, he is also prepared to react to any approaches for players.

Welsh international attacker Hedges, 26, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Aberdeen want to secure Hedges on a new contract and talks are ongoing.

Hedges is free to talk to any interested clubs when the window opens on January 1.

It is understood Blackburn’s preference is to land Hedges on a pre-contract.

Aberdeen interest in Jamie McGrath

Aberdeen are also set to rekindle their bid to secure St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath.

Manager Glass enquired about the Republic of Ireland international in the summer transfer window, but was unable to agree a fee with the Paisley club.

McGrath, 25, is in the final season of his contract and will be free to talk to interested parties from January 1.

St Mirren have offered him a bumper new contract, but he has yet to commit.

Aberdeen would need to agree a fee to land the midfielder in January if St Mirren are willing to sell.

However, they could land him for free in the summer once his contract runs out.

McGrath scored 17 times in all competitions last season and is on three goals this campaign.

The midfielder made his senior international debut this summer and has gone on to establish himself in Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland team.

He started in the 0-0 World Cup qualifier draw against Portugal last month.

Hibs and a host of English clubs including Sheffield United, Peterborough and Wigan were interested in landing McGrath in the summer.

Glass said: “I know the areas I want to strengthen and it is a continuous process.

“I also know the areas that could be under threat and it is just important to be ready if things happen that you don’t particularly want to happen.”

No fresh approaches from clubs… yet

Glass confirmed there have been no fresh approaches for any Aberdeen players.

On contact from other clubs, he said: “There hasn’t been, but things can always happen late in windows.

“It depends when the triggers happen.

“A lot could happen in the window or it could also be a quiet window.

“You just don’t know and you just need to be ready for anything.”