Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin puts faith in squad to deliver after ruling out move for free agents

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has told his squad the club’s hopes of playing in Europe hinge on them after deciding he will not look to add to his squad this season.

Despite the transfer window having closed, former boss Stephen Glass was interested in free agent Robert Snodgrass but Goodwin is not interested in signing out-of-contract players for a short-term fix.

He said: “There’s nobody coming in, the transfer window is done, there are no free agents out there who appeal to me so the squad we have now is the squad to help us climb the table.

“As we get to the summer we will look at recruitment and try to strengthen key areas but right now we’re taking it week to week.

“There’s a great group of players to work with between now and the end of the season. I asked them to show they care, are committed and want to be here and I thought they did that.

“I’m not taking over a club adrift at the bottom of the table. We have a lot we need to improve on but between now and the end of the season it is about grinding out results and getting as many points as possible.

“My job as manager is ensure we work as hard as we can and give them the confidence they need.”

Aberdeen has strong foundations in place

Glass struggled for consistency in his 11 months in charge at the Dons but Goodwin believes all the components are in place for the club to be successful.

From the training ground to the ambition within the boardroom, the drive at the club is very much in sync with that of its new manager.

Goodwin said: “The board has made a hell of an investment in infrastructure and resources.

“Cormack Park is one of the best facilities in the country so it is up to me and the players to get things right on the park.

“Things would be a lot different if we were languishing in the bottom of the table but we’re not.

“It’s all about the league now and getting as many points as possible. One win can make such a huge difference. I saw that at St Mirren earlier this season.

“Aberdeen has always been a great venue for me to play in. There’s a fantastic fanbase, these are the reasons I took this job. It’s a club which matches my ambitions.

“To be given this kind of opportunity this early in my career is absolutely fantastic.”

Dons boss hopes to receive advice from club’s iconic former manager

Goodwin’s arrival at Pittodrie comes as Sir Alex Ferguson, the greatest manager in the club’s history, returns to the Granite City later for the unveiling of a statue commemorating his trophy-laden spell in charge.

The new Dons boss is relishing the chance of receiving any advice the legendary former Dons and Manchester United manager is willing to offer.

He said: “If I can have the 10th of the success of Sir Alex it will be a dream come true for me but I’m not going to compare myself to the greatest manager ever.

“I’ve only been in his company once and I was never as quiet in all my life as I felt I was in the presence of greatness.

“I’m really looking forward to picking his brains and seeing what advice he can give me.”