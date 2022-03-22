WILLIE MILLER: Lewis Ferguson must block out interest from Italians Cagliari

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has proven he will not be distracted by interest from other clubs.

Italian Serie A side Cagliari sent a scout to watch Ferguson in the 3-1 defeat of Hibs at the weekend.

Ferguson admitted he was aware that Cagliari were watching but it certainly didn’t faze the midfielder.

Scotland international Ferguson netted two penalties and delivered a strong performance.

Cagliari were also linked with Ferguson in the January transfer window.

Last year Watford had a bid rejected for Ferguson and the midfielder subsequently put in a transfer request, which was also rejected.

Yet he quickly put that behind him and did not let that affect his performance levels.

Since that rejected Watford bid Ferguson has netted 14 goals this season and broken into the Scotland squad.

He has remained very focused.

All Ferguson has to do is keep those blinkers on despite the Cagliari interest and retain focus on delivering for Aberdeen at club level.

The way to get a move, improve as a player and become an established international, is by impressing for your club consistently.

All he has to do is keep that going.

Ultimately it will be for the benefit of both the midfielder and the club.

Whether he stays or exits both the midfielder and Aberdeen will both be the winners if Ferguson retains focus on his own form.

Ferguson has to keep pushing to improve and has shown he can do that.

I don’t see any sign of him not being able to cope with interest or speculation going forward.

Ferguson was pivotal in the defeat of Hibs that underlined new manager Jim Goodwin is stamping his authority on the team.

When new managers come in they must take control and manage the club in the way the want to.

It is also important a new manager is allowed to do that.

In the defeat of Hibs there was a quicker build up from Aberdeen which is important.

At times it is okay building it up from the back but the balance must be right.

You also have to be quicker and more aggressive.

Against Hibs there was that balance.

That is the difference under Goodwin as he is bringing a high tempo, aggressive style whilst still aiming to play football.

There is a drive to be in the opposition’s goal-mouth creating and scoring chances.

Listening to the manager after the game it seems he wants to try to keep it simple and have that aggression.

When I say aggression I don’t mean kicking people.

I mean an aggression to close down, win the ball back, be quicker going forward and create chances.

After going behind to Hibs Goodwin and his players showed real character and determination to not allow that set back to affect them.

They won the game comfortably and deserved the three points.

Although Hibs were reduced to 10 men Aberdeen were still the better team prior to that dismissal.

Now the push continues to make sure Aberdeen finish in the top six.

That is where the Dons have to be.

They have two games before the Premiership split, against Dundee away and Ross County at home, to finish in the top six.

Realistically Aberdeen need to take six points from that double header.

If they maintain the standard shown against Hibs, top six is there for them to take.

The Dons don’t want to be in the bottom six as it will be torture down there towards the end of the season.

It will be difficult to get fans excited about anything in the bottom six.

However if they get into the top half of the table the chance of competing in Europe next season remains alive.

That will get the fans excited as will playing against teams like Rangers, Celtic and Hearts at the season’s run in.

Those games would give the season a lift along with the potential of getting into Europe.

Considine and Watkins fitness boost

The return of Andy Considine and Marley Watkins from long term injury is a major boost for Aberdeen.

When you have such key, influential players out for such a long time it takes away the scope for the manager to make changes.

It was great to see Watkins back when featuring as a second half substitute against Hibs.

The attacker made a positive impact in the Reds’ first league win this year.

Although Considine didn’t get on just being back in the squad after the severity of the injury he suffered will given him a huge lift.

Considine has been ruled out since suffering cruciate ligament damage in August.

The injury came on the poor pitch in the 1-o Europa Conference League play-off first leg loss at Qarabag in Azerbaijan.

When coming on off the bench against Hibs it was Watkins’ first appearance since the 2-1 defeat of Dundee on Boxing Day.

Having these two available again has come at a crucial time as the Dons go into the battle for the top six.

Sometimes in football you can have the door slammed in your face with injury setbacks.

However, eventually the sun comes out from amidst those injury problems and there is light again.

That is where manager Goodwin is now as he gets these vital players back.

Another positive for the manager has been the emergence, and performance levels, of teenager Connor Barron.

When you add in Barron’s breakthrough with the return of Watkins and Considine things are looking on the up.

Having these players available at such a crucial time is a huge tonic for Goodwin, the team and the supporters.

Youth can shine in Scotland friendly

Scotland’s upcoming friendly double header will give national manager Steve Clarke the chance to give young players a chance.

He will be able to try things without the focus and pressure of having to win games.

First Scotland face Poland at Hampden on Thursday after the World Cup play-off tie with Ukraine was postponed.

Then next Tuesday the Scots will face the losers of the play-off between Wales and Austria away.

This is an ideal opportunity for Clarke to continue working on the progress made but also to give some of the youngsters more game time.

It is a young squad and these games can be a window to give them a chance.

Fringe players should hope to get the nod and then grab the opportunity to push firmly into the manager’s mind.

Scotland don’t play many friendlies now.

This is the chance in a non competitive fixture to give some of the youngsters an opportunity to shine.

I think that’s how the national manager will be looking at it.

Of course he has to be thoughtful of when, hopefully, the Ukraine game is played,

However before then, in these friendlies, Clarke can give emerging players a chance.

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson is in that category.

Ferguson has been in the squad a couple of times and has earned a few caps with late substitute appearances.

However Ferguson will hopefully get the chance in these friendlies to potentially start or at least be on the pitch for a longer period.