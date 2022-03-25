JOE HARPER: Lewis Ferguson would thrive in Italy but Aberdeen must put a minimum £5m price on him

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis Ferguson could thrive in Italy but Aberdeen must put a minimum price tag of £5m on him during the summer transfer window.

Italian top flight side Cagliari are reportedly set to launch a £3.5m bid for Ferguson in the summer.

That would be way below what he is worth.

Ferguson is one of the top midfielders in the Premiership and has broken into the Scotland international set-up.

He is a key player for Aberdeen and the club rejected an offer of under £2m from Watford for him last May.

Whether this summer is the window Ferguson exits Pittodrie remains to be seen- but it will have to be for the right price if he does.

The reality of football is that no matter how important a player is they will ultimately move on if the price is right.

Ferguson will have two years left on his Aberdeen contract in the summer.

If Cagliari do, as expected, make a bid for Ferguson they also have to make the move attractive to the midfielder.

Cagliari are currently only three points above the relegation zone with eight games left.

If they were to drop down into Serie B that would certainly not be an attractive move.

Playing in Serie A however would be a lure.

Just look at how Aaron Hickey has thrived at Bologna since transferring to Italy from Hearts in September 2020.

At just 19-years-old Hickey is a first team regular and has started against big guns like Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Roma and Napoli this season.

I have no doubt Ferguson would also be a regular starter if he moved to Serie A.

He is certainly good enough to play in the Italian top flight.

The game in Italy is not so rushed and is slowed down more as they pass the ball about and build play more.

Ultimately it will also come down to whether or not Ferguson wants to go to Italy.

Ferguson is a key player for the Dons so it would certainly be of huge benefit to manager Jim Goodwin if he was to remain for next season.

It would be a brave move to play in another country.

Players must have confidence in their own ability to take on any challenges and perform at the highest possible level.

Ferguson is certainly a confident player and has faith in himself.

The representatives from Cagliari will have been impressed with Ferguson in the 3-1 defeat of Hibs.

Not only was he a commanding presence in midfield Ferguson also calmly converted two penalties.

The Hibs game was a must win in terms of the bid to finish in the top six.

Suffering the set-back of falling behind to an own goal was a blow.

However the Reds showed their character to bounce back to secure a well deserved three points.

Aberdeen were impressive, particularly in the second half, when they played a high pressure game.

Whatever manager Jim Goodwin said to the team at half-time certainly worked.

The Dons played with real energy, pace and passion.

If Aberdeen can keep that going they will get enough points in the pre split games against Dundee and Ross County to finish in the top six.

I’m really looking to next season under Goodwin.

However for now all the focus must be on ensuring the Reds are in the top half of the table when the Premiership splits.

Only 19 but Barron is a born leader

Aberdeen’s teenage midfielder Connor Barron will hopefully earn a debut Scotland U21 cap against Turkey tonight.

The 19-year-old’s rapid rise in recent months continued with selection for the squad to face Turkey at Tynecastle in the UEFA U21 qualifier.

Barron will then travel to Kazakhstan with the young Scots for a qualifier on Tuesday.

He is a superb player who has everything.

Barron has a great attitude and although only 19 is already a leader on the pitch.

I have been very impressed with the midfielder since his breakthrough into the first team.

He has a good footballing brain and is also very composed.

I’m excited to see just how good Barron can get.

Barron served his apprenticeship with loan spells at Brechin City and Kelty Hearts.

He has grabbed the opportunity to impress in the Aberdeen first team with both hands.

Manager Jim Goodwin has continued to start the teen and he consistently rewarded that faith with strong performances.

If Barron receives a debut cap at Tynecastle tonight I have no doubt he will also impress for his country.

Excitement at Euro 2028 bid

The prospect of Scotland co-hosting Euro 2028 is exciting as it will be of tremendous benefit to the game and supporters.

There was a real buzz around the nation when Scotland co-hosted Euro 2020 last summer.

Hampden hosted four games during Euro 2020 and they were fantastic occasions.

Now the Scottish FA and the governing bodies of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland have formally submitted their joint bid for Euro 2028.

Co-hosting Euro 2028 would give everyone in Scotland a real boost.