‘The players aren’t jumping about high-fiving’ – Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin says there was little celebration at Dundee win

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists there was no celebration after all but killing of the danger of a relegation play-off.

A 1-0 defeat of Dundee at Pittodrie moved the Reds eight points ahead of St Johnstone who occupy the play-off spot.

The Dons also have a far superior goal difference to the Perth Saints.

With only three Premiership games remaining any threat of a relegation battle looks to be over.

Goodwin insists the emotion was relief, not joy, that any danger of a relegation scrap appears to have been eradicated.

He said: “We got the job done but we won’t over-celebrate it.

“It was relief at the end and I think that’s how we all feel.

“The players aren’t jumping about high-fiving in there.

“We are in a really poor place in the league.

“The win does open that gap up between ourselves and the teams below us which is the most important thing.

“It was about getting the victory and that’s what we have done.

“However we still have a lot to improve on.”

Pressure to deliver in a ‘must win’

Aberdeen have failed to finish in the Premiership bottom six for the first time since 2013.

Goodwin will undertake a summer rebuild to ensure there is no repeat next term.

Aberdeen went into the Dundee clash with the threat of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle very real.

The pressure was on the Dons to deliver three points having suffered back to back home losses to Livingston and Ross County.

Goodwin praised his players for handling the heat of a must-win game against the Premiership’s bottom side.

He said: “There was a lot of pressure and little bit of anxiety I felt throughout the game from both sets of players.

“That is only natural considering the situation.

“But I’m really pleased we handled it, especially in the second half.

“In the opening 45 minutes there wasn’t a great deal between the teams.

“We started well and then Dundee came back into it and had their own 10 minute spell.

“In the second half we were a lot better.

“We defended better, were quicker with the passing.

“We spoke about trying to get the ball into the wide areas and get Vincente (Besuijen) and Jonny (Hayes) on the ball more.

“I thought that worked for the majority of the time in the second half.

“Albeit Dundee certainly didn’t throw in the towel and had a couple of decent counter attacks of their own.

“Credit to Mark McGhee (Dundee manager) and his players as they kept going until the end.”

League clean sheet drought ends

Scotland international Lewis Ferguson netted a penalty in the 73rd minute to secure the win.

Ferguson has now netted 16 goals this season.

Aberdeen also registered a first Premiership clean this year with the previous league shut-out on December 11.

It was only the sixth shut out in 44 games in all competitions this season.

Prior to kick-off, of the 158 teams spread across the 10 national divisions in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland the Dons were the only club without a league shut-out this year.

Goodwin praised keeper Joe Lewis for his part in ending that unwanted record.

He said: “I’m delighted to keep a clean sheet as they have been very few and far between throughout the course of this campaign.

“Joe Lewis was called upon on a number of occasions, particularly in the first half.

“I’m delighted for him as he made two good saves.

“In the first half we caused a lot of our own problems and we were sloppy in possession at times.

“Some of our decision making, there were times when we should be clearing our lines and other times when we should be taking a touch.

“Those kind of things can cause problems but I’m glad we got away with it on one or two occasions.

“But the most important thing was winning the game and it didn’t matter how we did it.”