‘Big changes’ needed at Aberdeen in the summer to ensure there is no more Euro qualification failure, says Ross McCrorie

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie accepts “big changes” are needed in the summer to get the club back into Europe.

For the first time since 2014 the Dons have failed to deliver European qualification.

The 24-year-old is determined to ensure there is no repeat next season.

McCrorie’s disappointment of missing out on Continental action is intensified by the increased rewards now available for Euro qualification.

Third placed Hearts are guaranteed group stage Euro action next season having also secured a Scottish Cup final berth.

The Tynecastle club will also land a minimum £3.5million Euro cash bonus.

Aberdeen have failed to reach the group stages of Europe in each of the last eight seasons of Continental action.

McCrorie is determined to finally land that Euro group stage spot next season.

However, he accepts a summer rebuild is required.

He said: “It is disappointing. Hearts go straight into a group stage.

“It gives us that extra motivation to come back next season and push the team forward.

“The gaffer will have his own ideas and will bring players in.

“We need big changes at the club because the standing in the table has not been good enough.

“Hopefully by the time next season comes around we are right up there.”

Frustration at bottom six finish

Hearts’ reward for securing a Scottish Cup final berth is a place in the Europa League play-off round.

If they win that two-legged fixture the Tynecastle club will progress to the Europa League group stages.

Should Hearts lose they parachute into the Europa Conference League groups.

This season a fifth placed finish in the Premiership will secure a spot in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Aberdeen will finish in the bottom six for the first time since 2013.

McCorie signed a two year contract extension in February until summer 2026.

This season has not developed as he envisaged having moved to Aberdeen from Rangers in August 20202 in the hunt for European action and silverware.

McCrorie is confident the club will rectify the mistakes of a dismal campaign with a summer rebuild to get back on track.

McCrorie said: “This season has been disappointing with where we ended up in the bottom half of the table.

“Certainly as a club it is not where Aberdeen should be.

“I came to Aberdeen to challenge at the top end of the table and challenge for trophies.

“We have three games between now and the end of the season.

“We have to try to pick up as many points as possible and finish as high up as high as possible.

“Then at the start of next season we have to rectify all the mistakes we had this season.

“Make sure we climb the table and make sure it is a successful one.”

Nerves watching from the sidelines

McCrorie is available for Saturday’s trip to Hibs having missed the 1-0 defeat of Dundee due to a one game suspension.

That defeat of Premiership bottom side Dundee all but killed off the danger of Aberdeen being drawn into a relegation play-off.

McCrorie received a one game ban following a dismissal in the 2-1 loss to Livingston for a second yellow.

The midfielder admits to being a nervous spectator.

He said: “It was disappointing to be suspended so it will be good to be back this weekend amongst the boys.

“I don’t like watching games from the sidelines.

“I get very nervous and can’t watch the game.

“It was close against Dundee but it didn’t matter how we got the result, as long as we got the three points.

“It was a big three points for us and the performance was okay, but we’ve got to tidy up on a few things.”

Starting slot not taken for granted

McCrorie was recently named Aberdeen’s Player of the Year at the club’s end of season awards ceremony.

He is expected to go straight back into the starting line-up against Hibs at Easter Road having served his suspension.

However the midfielder is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “It’s up to the gaffer. I don’t know what he thinks.

“If he wants to stick with a winning team he’ll do that.

“He’s the one who picks the team but the boys who played against Dundee deserve to be in.”

Pride all that remains to play for

All that remains this season is a bid to finish a best possible seventh in the Premiership to end the season with some positivity.

Aberdeen and Hibs finished in the top four last season but have failed to deliver this term.

Victory at Easter Road would elevate the Reds above the Edinburgh side.

McCrorie said: “Aberdeen and Hibs were right up there last season.

“You could say we have both had disappointing seasons.

“We want to finish this season on a high.

“This is not the situation we want to be in as we were aiming high at the start of the season.

“All we can do now is play for pride and try to get as much points as we can before the end of the season.”