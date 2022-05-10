Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin explains why Christian Ramirez was allowed to return to the USA

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Striker Christian Ramirez was allowed to return to the United States early because he is fatigued and will be back for Aberdeen’s pre-season training, says boss Jim Goodwin.

The 31-year-old has jetted back to the US and will miss the remaining two games of the season – against St Johnstone and St Mirren.

Goodwin explained he decided to let the striker go on holiday a week early because he was tired due to no break last summer.

There has been speculation Ramirez, contracted for another year, will return to the US permanently in the summer after his family recently returned home.

However, Goodwin insists Ramirez is set to return to Pittodrie for pre-season next month.

And hopes the striker will come back refreshed and ready to go.

Goodwin said: “We have given Christian an extra week off and allowed him to go back to America to be with his family.

“They (his family) left a couple of weeks ago.

“With our safety being confirmed last weekend, we decided to give the big man an extra week’s holiday because of his busy schedule prior to coming to Scotland with the MLS.”

‘Hopefully he comes back refreshed’

Goodwin believes Ramirez is suffering from fatigue due to the lack of a summer break.

The striker was on the bench for MLS side Houston Dynamo in a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles on June 20 last year.

His transfer to Aberdeen was completed eight days later.

Ramirez arrived in the Granite City on June 30 to begin pre-season training with the Dons.

The twice-capped US international has yet to score since Goodwin was appointed new Aberdeen manager in mid-February.

Without a goal in 11 games, Ramirez last netted in a 2-1 Scottish Cup loss at Motherwell on February 12.

Goodwin said: “I’m hoping it will do him the world of good.

“I feel since I have come in that the big man’s attitude in training has been spot on and he has been working hard.

“But for whatever reason it hasn’t quite worked out for him in the games.

“I did feel a couple of weeks ago that he was looking a little bit fatigued.

“We weren’t quite getting the data back that we wanted in terms of the numbers when you look at the GPS stuff after the game.

“We put that down to fatigue and feel the extra week away will do him the world of good.

“Hopefully he comes back refreshed for the pre-season.”

🎶 He is our no.9⃣… 🇺🇸 11 goals so far this season for Christian Ramirez. 🔴 More to come in 2022, @Chris_Ramirez17? pic.twitter.com/Mx4pJeEq5f — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 3, 2022

Jenks returns to Brighton early

Goodwin also confirmed on-loan midfielder Teddy Jenks has now returned to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 20-year-old made 24 appearances, 10 of them starts, during a season-long loan from the Premier League club.

Goodwin said: “Teddy Jenks has returned to Brighton.

“We have let him go a week early.”

Teen striker Liam Harvey gets chance

Aberdeen gaffer Goodwin says Ramirez’s extended holiday offers an opportunity for teenage striker Liam Harvey to shine.

The 17-year-old will be promoted to the first team squad for Wednesday’s Premiership trip to St Johnstone.

Goodwin insists it is a reward for the teen performing ‘exceptionally well’ with the Under-18s.

Talented teen Harvey will jet off with the Scotland U17s to Israel on Thursday for the UEFA European Championships.

The young Scots face Portugal, Denmark and Sweden.

He said: “We will bring Liam into the fold for St Johnstone.

“He has been doing exceptionally well with the U18s with Barry Robson and Scott Anderson.

“The wee man deserves to be rewarded with a place on the bench.

“Liam is a striker. Dynamic, hard-working, quick and has an eye for a goal.

“We are excited to see how he gets on being in and around the group.

“He is really looking forward to it.

“I heard him in the corridor trying to bump some tickets off a few of the boys so he can get family members there.

“It is a good opportunity for young Liam.”

Kennedy back after two months out

Midfielder Ross McCrorie will miss the St Johnstone game due to concussion protocol.

Winger Matty Kennedy is set to return to action for the trip to the Perth Saints.

Kennedy missed the first half of the campaign, having suffered two stress fractures in his back.

He has not featured since the loss at Hearts on March 2.

Goodwin said: “We are going to bring in Matty Kennedy, who has been training really well the last two or three weeks with the group.”