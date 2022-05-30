Highly-rated Aberdeen youngster set to join Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rangers have reportedly won the race to sign highly-rated Aberdeen youngster Lancelot Pollard.

English Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool were also understood to be closely monitoring Pollard.

But, according to a report in the Scottish Sun, the teenager is destined for Ibrox.

It is a blow for the Dons who will receive a six-figure compensation fee for developing the player, regarded as one of the top prospects at Cormack Park.

This goal from Lancelot Pollard for @AberdeenFCYouth against Derby County won goal of the tournament and is nominated for April's @mintragroup Moment of the Month! There's just one hour left to place your vote ➡ https://t.co/65uKugt7xU#StandFree pic.twitter.com/ch5cxhQ9RJ — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 27, 2019