Willie Miller: Aberdeen MUST use Calvin Ramsay transfer fee to secure the signings they need this summer

Aberdeen must now use a large chunk of the club record fee received for Calvin Ramsay to strengthen the squad.

The Dons agreed a fee worth up to £8 million in a move of a lifetime for the teenager.

Liverpool will pay an initial £4.5m for the talented right-back, who has signed on a five-year contract.

There could also be an additional £3.5m in add-ons if Ramsay meets certain landmarks with the Euro giants.

That initial fee can help land key signings in manager Jim Goodwin’s summer rebuild – with the boss moving quickly to land Nottingham Forest right-back Jayden Richardson, 21, last night as a direct replacement for Ramsay and on a three-year deal.

However, the cash will have to be spread around the club, because it has been tough times and the development programme deserves a share as well.

Dons now have time to get their transfer work done – but clubs know they’ve got cash

Getting that Ramsay transfer money in early in the transfer window is important for Aberdeen.

It gives them the time, and finances, to continue to strengthen.

However, a potential drawback could be that now Aberdeen have landed the Ramsay cash, teams they are looking to sign players from may have an expectation of a higher fee.

When there is interest like Liverpool had in Ramsay, you just want to get all parties around the table and get a deal agreed.

Sometimes these deals take a bit of time, but now there are three happy parties – the selling club, buying club and Ramsay.

This is a huge life-changing opportunity for the teenager.

My advice for Ramsay: Believe you can play for Liverpool – and Scotland

It won’t be easy for Ramsay, but what a glorious opportunity the Aberdeen youth academy graduate has.

The fact Liverpool think the talent is there at such an early age to spend that money is a great compliment to Ramsay and Aberdeen.

It is a big step up for the teen, but he has to embrace the challenge.

The most important thing is Ramsay sees what the demands are at a club competing at the top end of European football.

This is such a vital time for him and it has come at such a young age.

It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and he will be at a club with a great history of Scottish players doing well.

I’m sure Kenny Dalglish, who is still at Liverpool. will give Ramsay advice along the way to help him develop.

There is absolutely no doubt the raw talent is there.

It is now about Ramsay harnessing that talent, embracing the challenge and moving forward.

Ramsay has to forget about reputations at Liverpool, because he is at the six time European champions on merit.

He has to respect those reputations – but also put them to one side and try to live that dream of playing for Liverpool at the top of European football.

Scotland Under-21 cap Ramsay can also progress with Liverpool to become a senior international.

Obviously there is a lot of competition at full-back in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad.

The thing about international level at this stage is to play at a high level to get into the national manager’s eyeline.

Ramsay has got what it takes to play for Scotland, but he has real competition.

That makes it challenging for him.

If he can get himself in and around the Liverpool squad early on in the five-year deal, that would be a huge leap.

Ramsay has time to push forward to prove to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp he is good enough.

That might take a bit of time because of the sheer quality of squad he is going into.

It will be the same at international level.

You always need to retain that belief, because sometimes it is not just a case of walking into the international squad.

I can say that from experience, as it took me throughout the seventies to persuade the international manager.

It was only into the eighties that I started to get regular games at international level.

The message for Ramsay is never lose the faith and believe in your own ability.

And keep pushing and pushing until you reach your goal.

Millwall bid for Ferguson far too low

A £1.5 million bid from Championship club Millwall for Lewis Ferguson is way below the Aberdeen midfielder’s worth.

Ferguson is a Scotland international with two years remaining on his Aberdeen deal. It was a very low opening offer from Millwall and Ferguson deserves a far higher valuation for any club interested in him.

Aberdeen have every right to hold out for more.

Every player ultimately has a price, but £1.5m is not acceptable for a player of Ferguson’s calibre and experience.

Ferguson may be frustrated at that, but he will know that money for an international player isn’t where it should be, and Millwall will have to up that offer by a fair amount.

Other teams are also likely to be interested in Ferguson, who scored 16 goals for Aberdeen last season.

There could yet be more clubs come in for Ferguson and he deserves to be valued at far more than £1.5m.

Italian clubs have also been monitoring the Aberdeen midfielder.

There appears to be that interest in the Scottish Premiership coming from Italy.

Full-back Aaron Hickey moved from Hearts to Bologna in September 2020 and has been a real success in Serie A.

Italian clubs are clearly looking at the Scottish market now in the bid to identify young, talented players.

Obviously Aberdeen would like Ferguson to stay as he is such a key player.

However, if he is going to go in the summer window then I would imagine they would welcome interest from Italy.

You want to maximise any deal and to do that you need competition.

The £1.5m bid from Millwall may give Italian clubs, or other clubs, the incentive to come in with offers which are a little more realistic.

Cove Rangers’ strong appointment

Securing Jim McIntyre as new manager is a strong appointment by ambitious Cove Rangers.

McIntyre was brought in to replace Paul Hartley, who recently moved to Hartlepool United in England’s League Two.

Hartley led Cove to the League One title last season and automatic promotion to the Championship.

They will be looking to make an impact in their first season in Scotland’s second tier.

McIntyre can certainly help them achieve that.

Cove Rangers have enjoyed a sensational rise in recent seasons and will be keen to keep that momentum going forward.

New manager McIntyre led Ross County to League Cup glory in 2016 and has a wealth of experience.

There are perhaps similarities between Cove and County in how the clubs have developed and risen up through the leagues.

The Staggies came from small beginnings and are now a Premiership club. Cove are now following that path.

Appointing McIntyre is a wise move.