Aberdeen swoop for Nottingham Forest defender Jayden Richardson

By Paul Third
June 20, 2022, 10:11 pm Updated: June 20, 2022, 10:19 pm
Jayden Richardson has joined Aberdeen on a three-year deal
Aberdeen have signed right-back Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old right back, who came through the youth ranks at Forest, moves to the Dons on a three-year deal and will replace Calvin Ramsay, who completed his move to Liverpool on Sunday.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin is delighted to have Richardson on board.

He said: “Jayden is a very young and exciting prospect.

“He is only 21 years old and still has some room for development, but we believe he has all the attributes needed to help improve our team.

“Hopefully, we will get the best out of him in the months and seasons ahead.

“He is very quick, dynamic, and attacking full-back who I am sure will use this as a platform to go and prove himself.

“I am confident he will handle the expectations of playing for a big club like Aberdeen.”

Richardson has had spells on loan with Exeter City and Forest Green Rovers, reaching the League Two play-offs with both clubs and reached the final at Wembley with Exeter in 2020.

He made his first team debut for Forest last season in the EFL Cup and went on to make four first team appearances before joining Notts County on loan.

While at County, he made 25 appearances and helped the Magpies secure a place in the National League play-offs.

Richardson ready for his new challenge with the Dons

The new arrival, who becomes the second signing of the close season after Ylber Ramadani, is excited at the prospect of a new challenge in Scottish football with the Dons.

Richardson said: “The opportunity for young players to come to Scotland and make an impact is clear to see.

“The club itself is massive and I hope that I can play my part on its journey and really contribute to delivering success.

“Playing in front of big crowds is something all players aspire to, and I know football is a big deal in Scotland, and particularly for Aberdeen fans who are hugely passionate about their club.

“I spoke to a lot of people before I signed and they could not speak highly enough of the game up here, and of Aberdeen.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining with a lot of new players and I just can’t wait to get started, I’m ready for it.”

