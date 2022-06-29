Fans react to potential Christian Ramirez exit from Aberdeen, as Bojan Miovski checks in at Spanish camp By Paul Third June 29, 2022, 11:16 am Updated: June 29, 2022, 1:57 pm Aberdeen train at Castillo De Montemar, Torreveja, Spain, with Christian Ramirez front and centre. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media) [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal ANALYSIS: As Aberdeen sweat in Spain the heat is on new signings to make immediate impact Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara rubs shoulders with superstars Tom Brady, Steph Curry and Kylian Mbappe as ESPYS awards shortlists open to public vote Aberdeen ‘prepared to listen to offers’ for Christian Ramirez as Millwall drop out of Lewis Ferguson race VIDEO: Sean Wallace with the latest from Aberdeen’s training camp in Alicante